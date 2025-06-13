College World Series Schedule: LSU Baseball's Path to Claiming a National Title
The LSU Tigers continue preparation for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks with College World Series play less than one day away for the program.
The SEC showdown has already been viewed as the "game of the weekend" with fans across America eyeing the battle between the top two seeds remaining.
"They're the most talented team in the country. There’s no question about that. And that was addressed when we played ’em the first time. And I think this is just — the postseason, again we go back to how we approach every game is like a postseason game. I think that really helps us," Johnson said this week.
"It’s just a great opponent. Like, this whole entire season, if we were gonna get to where we wanted to go, there was no question in my mind whether we would play them or not. I felt like this was inevitable, whether it was gonna be Game 1 or the finals. So just do it in Game 1.”
LSU enters the weekend scorching hot after sweeping the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Baton Rouge Super Regional last weekend at Alex Box Stadium.
Now, all eyes are on the task at hand with Game 1 presenting a unique challenge against the Arkansas Razorbacks with Zach Root set to take the mound for the SEC foe.
The College World Series will open on Friday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field with eight progams eyeing National Championships in Omaha.
What does the opening weekend schedule look with LSU, Arkansas, Louisville, UCLA, Coastal Carolina, Murray State, Oregon State and Arizona looking to bring hardware home?
The College World Series Schedule: Opening Weekend Edition
The first game on Friday, June 13 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and showcases No. 13 national seed Coastal Carolina (53-11) against Arizona (44-19) on ESPN.
Friday’s second game features No. 8 national seed Oregon State (47-14-1) against Louisville (40-22) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.
The Saturday, June 14 action includes No. 15 national seed UCLA (47-16) against Murray State (44-15) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN.
The other Saturday game features No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) squaring off against No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.
The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 15 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 15 on ESPN2.
The losers of Saturday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 16 on ESPN. Saturday’s winners will meet Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.
The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 21 on ESPN.
The second game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 22 on ABC with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central time Monday, June 23 on ESP
