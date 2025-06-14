College World Series Start Time: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against a fiery SEC opponent on Saturday night to open College World Series play at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.).
LSU's showdown will feature ace Kade Anderson on the mound for the program with the elite Louisiana native looking to shine in his Omaha debut versus Arkansas.
Anderson has been battle-tested in the Southeastern Conference with Saturday's clash once again presenting a unique challenge.
"Having those experiences and learning from them as well, I think those type of things prepare you for the playoffs," Anderson said.
"And this is just another week for us, realistically. Coach Johnson prepares us that way. And we’ll be ready when it comes Saturday.”
The Tigers enter the matchup with an opportunity to make a statement and position themselves well for a chance to reach the College World Series Finals with a win.
A look into the broadcast information, Saturday pitching matchup and Tigers to know.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (48-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – LHP Kade Anderson (10-1, 3.58 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (8-5, 3.59 ERA)
The Saturday Slate:
Game 3: UCLA vs. Murray State, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Arkansas vs. LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
The Players to Know:
Kade Anderson - LHP
Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 163.
He is also No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.24) and No. 13 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.82).
Anderson’s total of 163 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023).
Anderson is No. 2 this season in the SEC in strikeouts, and he is No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (103.0).
Jared Jones (1B), Derek Curiel (LF) and Daniel Dickinson (2B)
Junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (70), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 4 in total bases (159) and No. 5 in home runs (20).
Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC in doubles (19), No. 3 in the league in walks (50), No. 4 in hits (83), No. 4 in on-base percentage (.473) and No. 10 in batting average (.347).
Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 8 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.463).
