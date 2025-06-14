Final Betting Odds: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night to open College World Series play for the top two remaining seeds.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with LSU rolling out ace Kade Anderson in Game 1.
The stage is set for the highly anticipated matchup in Omaha between the pair of Southeastern Conference clubs.
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do," Johnson said.
"I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win. We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that
A look into the preview for Saturday night, Johnson's take on the matchup and latest betting odds.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (48-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – LHP Kade Anderson (10-1, 3.58 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (8-5, 3.59 ERA)
Jay Johnson's Thoughts: SEC Play Paved the Way
“You kind of get accustomed to seeing this elite pitching and the more you see something, the more you get a little more comfortable with it,” Johnson said. “It’s the beauty of playing in our league, which is really tough, but you get to the postseason and there’s nothing you have not seen. You feel prepared.
"[Arkansas] is very talented on the mound. As good as a constructed pitching staff I’ve seen in my time in college baseball in terms of starters, relievers, arm strength, out pitches, pitchability, the whole deal. I think they’d probably say the same about us and it will make for a great game on Saturday night.”
The Betting Odds:
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: +1.5 (-195)
Arkansas: -1.5 (+150)
Over/Under: 9 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -105
- Arkansas: -125
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night's clash as 1.5 run underdogs with Arkansas heading into it as the betting favorite.
LSU leads the all-time series with Arkansas, 79-45, and the Tigers have won 15 of the past 20 and nine of the past 13 SEC regular-season series versus the Razorbacks, including a 2-1 series victory earlier this season (May 9-11) in Baton Rouge.
LSU is 43-27 versus Arkansas over the past 21 seasons (2005-25), including two wins over the Razorbacks in the 2009 College World Series.
