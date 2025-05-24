How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Saturday's SEC Tournament Clash
No. 1 LSU will square off against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in an SEC Tournament semifinal matchup at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium with first pitch set for approximately 1:30 p.m. CT.
Jay Johnson and Co. handled business to open postseason play with a hard-fought victory over the the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night.
It was the tandem of Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson on the mound that helped propel the Tigers to an SEC Tournament quarterfinals victory.
The duo combined for 16 total strikeouts with LSU shutting the door on the Aggies down the stretch in Hoover (Ala.)
“Kade Anderson, the best pitcher in the country; I’ll actually give him the tie for first with Anthony Eyanson. And Ethan Frey, just a spectacular hitter," Johnson said.
"This is what our program is all about, these guys. They’re great players, but even better human beings. The only way to get through this thing is talent and character, and I’m lucky to have these players on my team.”
Now, Johnson and the Tigers are one win away from punching their ticket to the SEC Tournament Championship Game with the Rebels standing in the way.
A look into the broadcast information for Saturday night, the expected first pitch time and who must step up for the Tigers in Hoover to come away with the win.
The Preview: No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (39-18) vs. No. 3 LSU Tigers (43-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, May 24 at approx. 1:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• Ole Miss – No. 17 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be televised on the SEC Network at the conclusion of the Tennessee and Vanderbilt semifinal matchup.
What to Watch For: Tigers' Bats Must Come Alive on Saturday
LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, helped lead the Tigers to a series victory at South Carolina, batting .462 (6-for-13) with three homers, five RBI and five runs scored.
Jones moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 61 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).
Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown hit .625 (5-for-8) in the South Carolina series last weekend with two doubles, one homer, one RBI, four runs and three stolen bases.
In LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina, Brown has batted a combined .625 (10-for-18) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored.
Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson batted .417 (5-for-12) in the South Carolina series with two homers, four RBI, five runs and one stolen base.
Dickinson has hit a combined .385 (10-for-26) in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored.
