How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Saturday's Game 2 Clash
Jay Johnson and the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers will square off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Game 2 with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT.
After battling back in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night in a thrilling win, Johnson and Co. will look to get back to work on Saturday for a rematch,
“It was a great night, we stuck with it and had some great at-bats to set the table in the ninth,” said Johnson. “And what a swing by Jared at the end. He’s really been working hard these past few weeks, and it paid off tonight.”
LSU will look to capture the series victorry with a win on Saturday night with both powerhouse programs getting back to work.
For the Tigers, it'll be Anthony Eyanson taking the mound with an opportunity to make a statement in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (34-8, 12-7 SEC) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (35-8, 13-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball
• Tennessee – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 6 USA Today, No. 6 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be streamed on ESPNU.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (6-1, 3.52 ERA, 53.2 IP, 21 BB, 83 SO)
UT – Jr. RH Marcus Phillips (2-3, 2.96 ERA, 48.2 IP, 17 BB, 62 SO)
The Buzz: Eyanson Returns to the Bump
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated No. 15 Alabama last Friday, limiting the Crimson Tide to just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with five walks and 12 strikeouts.
Eyanson allowed two hits and one run in the first inning, but permitted no runs on two hits over the final 5.0 innings of his outing … he retired the six straight Alabama hitters in the fifth and sixth innings to complete the outing.
Eyanson improved to 6-1 this season and lowered his ERA to 3.52; he is No. 4 in the SEC this season with 83 strikeouts on the year.
