Jay Johnson is Quietly Building LSU's Super Team Through the Transfer Portal

Steven Milam, Bino Watters and Jason Wachs are names that are making waves in the college baseball world for their recent decisions to play at LSU in 2027.

The long offseason has so far proven to be nothing but beneficial for Johnson and LSU's title hopes next season.

Johnson's roster is quietly going under the radar, however, for its low-key and methodically earned commitments.

The Best of the Best On the Way

Steven Milam 4, LSU Tigers Baseball take on Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milam is one of the best defensive shortstops in the country, so his announcement to return to LSU in 2027 is massive for the Tigers.

He'll be paired with Cade Kurland, a four-year player for Florida, who has put up a .969 career fielding percentage as a second baseman. Kurland brings elite tools on offense, with 142 career RBI and 43 home runs.

He was regarded as one of the best middle infielders available in the transfer portal when he entered.

But LSU didn't end its streak of landing talented and highly-regarded transfers at Kurland.

The outfield duo of Watters and Wachs will be pivotal in helping rebuild what is likely to be a depleted LSU outfield after the MLB Draft.

Watters was the top transfer available according to On3, and Wachs was sought after by Tennessee.

LSU didn't even stop there, as early on in the portal window, LSU landed Gonzaga right-handed pitcher Landon Hood, On3's No. 3 player in the portal. LSU also earned the commitment from On3's No. 13 transfer Dawson Park, an infielder from Texas State.

Elite Options From Within

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers outfielder Mason Braun (18) bats against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The influx of talent has poured into LSU in the last two weeks, mixing with a crowd of talented players across the whole field.

The infield is now full of numerous options, with second basemanJack Ruckert coming back for his sophomore season, third baseman John Pearson returning for his junior season and Mason Braun likely holding down the first base spot in his sophomore campaign.

The outfield may have the same issue, with Derek Curiel and Jake Brown yet to make draft decisions.

If they both come back to LSU, the outfield will have four players who are capable of being clear-cut starters at one of the nation's premier baseball programs.

Johnson has done a great job of retaining players from last season despite his additions through the portal.

The Continued Search for Arms

Tigers starting Pitcher Gavin Guidry 8, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns Baseball beats the LSU Tigers 7-2 at M.L. Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, LA. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU isn't done with transfers, but now the focus shifts to just one position: pitching.

The Tigers' weekend rotation is set for next season. And it's the same rotation from last season: Cooper Moore, William Schmidt and Casan Evans.

But LSU needs players to relieve them.

Johnson and his staff have already added talent to the bullpen, with commitments from Hood and USC transfer Diego Velazquez. Both are top talents, but LSU is still awaiting draft decisions from multiple bullpen pitchers, all while it searches for more left-handed help in the portal.

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