Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball In Contact With Big 12 Starting Pitcher in Transfer Portal

TRANSFER: @BaylorBaseball weekend starter and LHP Carson Bailey has entered the Transfer Portal. Very intriguing arm. Had an ERA of 4.89 this season along with 56 K, 21 BB in 53.1 inning, but big arm w/ FB up to 98 + 40% whiff on SL.



