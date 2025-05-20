Jay Johnson's Take: Should LSU Baseball Be a Top-8 National Seed in NCAA Tourney?
No. 1 LSU wrapped up the regular season this past weekend with an SEC series victory over Paul Mainieri and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Now, it's officially postseason play for Jay Johnson and the Tigers with the SEC Tournament inching closer for the program.
LSU earned a double-bye in this year's tourney with the program set to make their way to Hoover (Ala.) on Wednesday.
"Monday we’ll have some small group work. We’ve got some pitchers that need to throw to live hitters and some guys that need at-bats, so we’ll play a simulated game," Johnson said on Saturday.
"Tuesday and Wednesday morning we’ll have more traditional practices. Then we’ll bus over Wednesday afternoon and practice in Hoover on Thursday. That’s the rough schedule.”
LSU has played their way into the top-eight national seed conversation with the opportunity to host in Baton Rouge come NCAA Tournament play.
Johnson was asked on Tuesday if he believes his LSU Tigers have "done enough" to earn one of the top eight seeds in this year's tournament.
"I think we're for sure in the top-eight national seed. I'm not on the committee so there's smart people on there that look at this thing hard and make good decisions, but I don't have a doubt in my mind that we're in the top-eight national seed and we've earned that," Johnson said.
"When I mentioned throughout the year, because we were very consistent throughout the year, we're playing our way into a good spot. That's what I was referring to. I think the consistency of the team is something that in our league is hard to do.
"We're 10-5 in the first half, 9-6 in the second half. That 9-6 was a really good 9-6 because there were four teams in a row that are in contention to host regionals."
Now, heading into the SEC Tournament, does Johnson's pitching approach change knowing the program may have already locked in one of the top eight slots?
"It will have been a week since all of them have thrown, so I think we're set up pretty good. I haven't made a final determination of who we're going to throw Friday yet, but I feel good about them being rested at this time of year," Johnson said.
"I think that matters. I think as much for the bullpen as the starters. Kade and Anthony have pitched deep into the game just about every week, and they've been great. They're great, not good. Then some of those key relievers perform time and time again for the better part of the year, so it makes you want to keep going to them. I think having six days off right now is a great thing.
"The format, finishing high in the league standings as we did, really benefits our team right now. And maybe it shows up this week, maybe it doesn't. I think, going forward, having the six days off will really benefit us."
Johnson and Co. will now gear up for the SEC Tournament this weekend in Hoover (Ala.) with an impressive resumé heading into it.
What does the SEC Tournament bracket look like for the Tigers? Who could they be matched up with come Friday night?
The SEC Tournament: Bracket and Schedule
Tuesday-Sunday, May 20-25
Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday, May 20 – First Round
Game 1: [9] Alabama vs. [16] Missouri – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 2: [12] Oklahoma vs. [13] Kentucky – TBD [SECN]
Game 3: [10] Florida vs. [15] South Carolina – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 4: [11] Mississippi State vs. [14] Texas A&M – TBD [SECN]
Wednesday, May 21 – Second Round
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. [8] Tennessee – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. [5] Georgia – TBD [SECN]
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. [7] Ole Miss – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. [6] Auburn – TBD [SECN]
Thursday, May 22 – Quarterfinals
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. [1] Texas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. [4] Vanderbilt – TBD [SECN]
Friday, May 23 – Quarterfinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. [2] Arkansas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. [3] LSU – TBD [SECN]
Saturday, May 24 – Semifinals
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 12 p.m. [SECN]
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 – TBD [SECN]
Sunday, May 25 – Championship Game
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14 – 2 p.m. [ESPN2]
All Times Central
Note: The second game of each session will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
