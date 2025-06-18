Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series Rematch
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Wednesday night in a critical College World Series semifinals clash.
Johnson and Co. are 2-0 in College World Series play after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.
Now, the program is one win away from reaching the National Championship series.
“I’m really proud of our players – the mindset piece, the disruption of the game last night because of weather,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought the response in the first inning, after giving up three runs, to come back and score four was very much in character for our team.
“And that’s what this tournament is at times. Had delays here, night games that ended up being day games the next day. I’m just really proud the way the team handled all that.”
LSU will need to win one game in order to reach the College World Series Finals while the Arkansas Razorbacks would have to defeat the Tigers twice.
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, pregame notes, and a live thread from Wednesday in Omaha:
Jay Johnson's Thoughts: Steven Milam's Impact
“Steven has a great feel for baseball. He’s quick to adjust and has had an outstanding year. In our league, it’s tough, sometimes you’ll go 2-for-11 in a weekend. But his defense hasn’t wavered — he’s been phenomenal," Johnson said.
"I think he has four errors all season. He made a big play on the first ball of the game today. Offensively, it’s just about stacking quality at-bats, not trying to do too much, and taking what the pitcher gives you. He’s a skilled player, and when you have that skill, you can bounce back quickly.”
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
LF Derek Curiel
LF Charles Davalan
DH Ethan Frey
SS Wehiwa Aloy
SS Steven Milam
RF Logan Maxwell
C Luis Hernandez
C Ryder Helfrick
1B Jared Jones
2B Cam Kozeal
RF Josh Pearson
DH Kuhio Aloy
CF Chris Stanfield
1B Reese Robinett
2B Daniel Dickinson
3B Brent Iredale
3B Michael Braswell III
CF Justin Thomas Jr.
RHP Zac Cowan
LHP Landon Beidelschies
The Pregame Notes:
• LSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.297), and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage (.412), No. 2 in doubles (130), No. 3 in runs scored (515) and No. 3 in hits (633) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 1 in the SEC in opponent batting average (.219), No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (720) and No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA (3.77).
Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks [College World Series]
Top First Inning:
Zac Cowan (LSU) pitching.
- Davalan:
- Aloy:
- Maxwell:
