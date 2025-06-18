LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series Rematch

The Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday, square off against the Razorbacks once again.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Wednesday night in a critical College World Series semifinals clash.

Johnson and Co. are 2-0 in College World Series play after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.

Now, the program is one win away from reaching the National Championship series.

“I’m really proud of our players – the mindset piece, the disruption of the game last night because of weather,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought the response in the first inning, after giving up three runs, to come back and score four was very much in character for our team.

“And that’s what this tournament is at times. Had delays here, night games that ended up being day games the next day. I’m just really proud the way the team handled all that.”

LSU will need to win one game in order to reach the College World Series Finals while the Arkansas Razorbacks would have to defeat the Tigers twice.

Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, pregame notes, and a live thread from Wednesday in Omaha:

Jay Johnson's Thoughts: Steven Milam's Impact

“Steven has a great feel for baseball. He’s quick to adjust and has had an outstanding year. In our league, it’s tough, sometimes you’ll go 2-for-11 in a weekend. But his defense hasn’t wavered — he’s been phenomenal," Johnson said.

"I think he has four errors all season. He made a big play on the first ball of the game today. Offensively, it’s just about stacking quality at-bats, not trying to do too much, and taking what the pitcher gives you. He’s a skilled player, and when you have that skill, you can bounce back quickly.”

The Starting Lineups:

LSU Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks

LF Derek Curiel

LF Charles Davalan

DH Ethan Frey

SS Wehiwa Aloy

SS Steven Milam

RF Logan Maxwell

C Luis Hernandez

C Ryder Helfrick

1B Jared Jones

2B Cam Kozeal

RF Josh Pearson

DH Kuhio Aloy

CF Chris Stanfield

1B Reese Robinett

2B Daniel Dickinson

3B Brent Iredale

3B Michael Braswell III

CF Justin Thomas Jr.

RHP Zac Cowan

LHP Landon Beidelschies

The Pregame Notes:

• LSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.297), and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage (.412), No. 2 in doubles (130), No. 3 in runs scored (515) and No. 3 in hits (633) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 1 in the SEC in opponent batting average (.219), No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (720) and No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA (3.77).

Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks [College World Series]

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]

Top First Inning:

Zac Cowan (LSU) pitching.

- Davalan:

- Aloy:

- Maxwell:

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings

LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America

Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Baseball