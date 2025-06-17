Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in the College World Series on Tuesday
The LSU Tigers will resume play on Tuesday morning against the UCLA Bruins following a weather delay on Monday that resulted in postponement.
Monday's game was halted at 7:20 p.m. CT due to inclement weather in the Omaha (Neb.) area.
Approximately three hours later, the NCAA announced the game would be resumed at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday.
The game will resume at the beginning of the top of the fourth inning with LSU leading 5-3, and UCLA coming to bat.
The winner of the LSU-UCLA game will advanced to the winner’s bracket round at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday.
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, pregame notes, and a live thread from Tuesday in Omaha:
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“UCLA is a great team and has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this year. With the schedule that we play, we’ve actually seen some teams like them along the way. They play a really good brand of baseball and have some of the best players in the country. They have a very strong identity on offense, a style of play that they’re committed to.
“Our preparation and execution have been excellent throughout our time in Omaha, and the vibe of our team has been very good. Our players have a sense of who they need to be and when they need to be it. It’s all about execution, and execution is a direct reflection of your preparation and focus.”
The Pregame Notes:
• LSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.297), and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage (.412), No. 2 in doubles (130), No. 3 in runs scored (515) and No. 3 in hits (633) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 1 in the SEC in opponent batting average (.219), No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (720) and No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA (3.77).
Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins [College World Series]
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top First Inning:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- West: Single to second base.
- Cholowsky: Reaches first base on a fielder's choice; West out at second base.
- Levu: Single through the left side; Cholowsky advances to second base.
- Martin: RBI double down the left field line; Levu advancs to third base; Cholowsky scores [UCLA 1, LSU 0].
- Salgado: Single to second base; Martin advances to third base; Levu scores [UCLA 2, LSU 0].
- Brennan: Groundout to the pitcher; Salgado advances to second base; Martin scores [UCLA 3, LSU 0].
- Balsz: Groundout to shortstop.
Score Update: UCLA 3, LSU 0
Bottom First Inning:
Landon Stump (UCLA) pitching.
- Curiel: Groundout to shortstop.
- Frey: Single up the middle.
- Milam: Single down the right field line; Frey advances to third base.
- Brown: Single through the right side; Milam advances to third base; Frey scores [UCLA 3, LSU 1].
- Jones: Three-run homer scores Milam and Brown [LSU 4, UCLA 3].
- Hernandez: Groundout to shortstop.
- Reaves: Groundout to second base.
Score Update: LSU 4, UCLA 3
Top Second Inning:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- Dugger: Groundout to second base.
- Call: Hit by pitch.
- West: Groundout to the pitcher; Call advances to second base.
- Cholowsky: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 4, UCLA 3
Bottom Second Inning:
Landon Stump (UCLA) pitching.
- Dickinson: Groundout to shortstop.
- Stanfield: Lined out to center field.
- Curiel: Groundout to second base.
Score Update: LSU 4, UCLA 3
Top Third Inning:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- Levu: Fouled out to left field.
- Martin: Lined out to right field.
- Salgado: Groundout to second base.
Score Update: LSU 4, UCLA 3
Bottom Third Inning:
Landon Stump (UCLA) pitching.
- Frey: Walked
- Milam: Walked; Frey advances to second base.
*Pitching Change: Chris Grothues replaces Landon Stump.*
- Brown: Strikeout
- Jones: Strikeout
- Hernandez: RBI single up the middle; Milam advances to second base; Frey scores [LSU 5, UCLA 3].
- John Pearson [pinch hitting for Reaves]: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 5, UCLA 3
Top Fourth Inning:
Casan Evans (LSU) pitching.
- Brennan: Groundout to the shortstop.
- Balsz: Strikeout
- Dugger: Single through the left side.
- Call: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 5, UCLA 3
Bottom Fourth Inning:
RHP Wylan Moss (UCLA) pitching.
- Dickinson: Groundout to third base.
