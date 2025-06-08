LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Coveted Louisiana Native in Transfer Portal
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Kansas State infielder Seth Dardar, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
Dardar took to social media to reveal his announcement:
"First and foremost I want to thank Kansas State University and the entire coaching staff for affording me the opportunity to make memories and friendships this year that will last a lifetime. To the Manhattan community and K-State fan base, thank you for taking me in and making me feel at home.
"The overwhelming support and love I felt from everyone at Kansas State is something I will cherish forever.
"With that being said, I have decided to come home and live out my dream to play at Louisiana State University! Thank you to everyone who was a part of my journey that has led me to this position, and thank you Coach Johnson, Coach Jordan, and the rest of the LSU staff for giving me the opportunity to live out this dream. Geaux Tigers!!!"
Dardar is the second Transfer Portal addition for the LSU Tigers after adding High Point star Brayden Simpson last week.
The Transfer Addition: Brayden Simpson
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season for High Point.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad..
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
With the likely departure of star infielder Daniel Dickinson and multiple veteran infielders this offseason, Johnson and Co. go into the Transfer Portal and immediately make a splash.
Simpson revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers last Friday with Johnson continuing to recruit at an elite level during his time in Baton Rouge.
