LSU Baseball LHP Kade Anderson Selected No. 3 Overall in 2025 MLB Draft by Mariners

BREAKING: #LSU LHP Kade Anderson has been selected No. 3 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2025 MLB Draft.



Anderson is coming off of a historic 2025 campaign in Baton Rouge:



- 119.0 IP

- 180 K’s

- 3.18 ERA

- 1st Team All-American

- 1 National Title



