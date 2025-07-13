LSU Baseball LHP Kade Anderson Selected No. 3 Overall in 2025 MLB Draft by Mariners
LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson has been selected No. 3 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Anderson, a Louisiana native, is coming off of a historic season in Baton Rouge after leading the Tigers to a National Championship victory in 2025.
The 6-foot-2 southpaw was named the Most Outstanding Player as LSU captured its eighth baseball national championship.
“Growing up, I always wanted to be an LSU guy,” Anderson said. “I’ve been wearing LSU clothes since I was a baby. It meant so much to me to be in that scenario to be able to represent LSU in the World Series.”
For the year, the left-hander recorded a 12-1 record with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts (No. 1 in the nation) in 119 innings (tops in the SEC).
Opponents hit just .211 against him and he walked just 35 batters on his way to a monumental season with the Tigers.
“He’s the best player in the country,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “There’s nobody closer to the major leagues than that right now.”
The First Team All-SEC selection started LSU’s opening game at the College World Series where he went seven innings of three-hit ball.
Anderson allowed just one run while striking out seven batters as the Tigers defeated No. 3 Arkansas, 4-1.
In Game 1 of the College World Series Finals against Coastal Carolina, with the Chanticleers program entering the series with a 26-game winning streak, he turned in one of the best games of his career.
Anderson threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 in a 1-0 victory which put LSU in the driver’s seat for a title in 2025.
“As a pitcher, our job is to get zeroes,” Anderson said when asked about the pressure of a 1-0 College Word Series game. “I had to do what I usually do.
"I put trust in my teammates and coaches, sometimes baseball is like that, it’s a funny game, you never know what’s going to happen so I always just believe in my guys; I wouldn’t have been there without them.”
Now, he's off to join the Seattle Mariners organization to begin his professional career after a historic run with the LSU Tigers under Jay Johnson.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.