LSU Baseball Star Derek Curiel Named the SEC Freshman of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leftfielder Derek Curiel was named on Monday the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week by the league office.
Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee, as he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI.
He enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in Sunday’s series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.
With LSU trailing 2-0, he led off the first inning with a homer to cut the deficit in half, and he then tied the game in the second inning with a run-scoring double.
He later contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth.
Curiel’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Friday’s Game 1 versus Tennessee tied the contest at 3-3 and set the stage for first baseman Jared Jones to follow with a walk-off homer that lifted the Tigers to victory.
For the entire four-game week, Curiel hit .467 (7-for-15) with two doubles, two homers, four runs and seven RBI.
Curiel is batting a team-high .373 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, five homers, 41 RBI, 48 runs scored and a .495 on-base percentage
