LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Start Time: College World Series Semifinals Set
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Wednesday night for a College World Series clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers defeated the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday morning to reach the College World Series semifinals.
LSU erased an early 3-0 deficit to defeat UCLA, marking the ninth time in the Tigers’ CWS history they have won a game after trailing by three or more runs.
“I’m really proud of our players – the mindset piece, the disruption of the game last night because of weather,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought the response in the first inning, after giving up three runs, to come back and score four was very much in character for our team.
“And that’s what this tournament is at times. Had delays here, night games that ended up being day games the next day. I’m just really proud the way the team handled all that.”
Now, the stage is set for a rematch against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night with all eyes on the Southeastern Conference showdown.
“I never look too far down the road in this tournament,” Johnson said. “I think you can get yourself in trouble with that. I think if you win the first two games with only maybe three guys unavailable for the next game, you’ve probably done a pretty good job."
A look into the Wednesday preview and Johnson's take moving forward.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (50-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14)
DATE/TIME
• Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Wednesday's game will be televised on ESPN.
Jay Johnson's Take: Arkansas Edition
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do. I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win.
"We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that.”
