LSU Baseball vs. Bethune-Cookman Start Time and How to Watch Midweek Matchup

The LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for a non-conference clash against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Baton Rouge.

After a thrilling SEC series victory over the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend, Jay Johnson and Co. will now look to carry the momentum into a midweek matchup against the Wildcats.

“I’m really proud of our team (following Sunday’s win at Tennessee). What a comeback, there’s so many layers to what happened in the game. It was a great team win, and I know it had been a while since LSU won a series in Knoxville," Johnson said.

"It was great seeing the enthusiasm in the dugout; this is important to our players, we’ve fought a lot here lately, and this was a great weekend for our program.”

Johnson and Co. rode the bats of Cade Arrambide, Derek Curiel, and Seth Dardar, among others, with the Tigers once again looking to make a statement on Tuesday night.

The Preview: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (22-10) at LSU Fighting Tigers (22-11)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 24 (D1 Baseball)

Cade has been named the Buster Posey National Catcher of the Week! @ArrambideCade | #ThePowerhouse pic.twitter.com/N9ljvKNr7j — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 7, 2026

The Buzz: Cade Arrambide Earns SEC Player of the Week

Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage. He led LSU to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers on Sunday in the Tigers’ series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols.

He became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, and he was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBI, three solo homers and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning.

Arrambide’s first homer on Sunday came in the fifth inning with LSU trailing 5-0 and began the Tigers’ comeback from the deficit. His second homer in the seventh inning reduced Tennessee’s lead to 5-3, and his third homer gave LSU a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 11th.

After Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the 11th, Arrambide’s grand slam in the 12th provided LSU with an 11-6 lead and highlighted a 10-run uprising in the 16-6 victory.

*Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball Release*

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