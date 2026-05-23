Never before has the discourse surrounding a Championship playoff final focused less on the two participants.

Hull City and Middlesbrough lock horns in soccer’s "richest game" with a spot in next season’s Premier League at stake, yet ’Spygate’ is the debacle that clouds this fixture.

Southampton’s paranoid misdemeanours, not merely ahead of their playoff semifinal but twice more during the regular season, mean the Saints have been expelled from this game by the English Football League (EFL). They’d beaten Boro over two legs to have the chance of immediately returning to the top flight, but their place in Saturday’s final has been taken by Kim Hellberg’s side.

Blessed with an unprecedented second chance, the Teessiders are suddenly favorites to triumph at Wembley and play top-flight soccer for the first time since 2017. Hull, who overcame third-place Millwall after barely sneaking into the post-season, have also endured a nine-year Premier League absence.

After almost succumbing to the third tier last year, Sergej Jakirović has got the Tigers dreaming.

Here’s how you can tune into the 2026 Championship playoff final.

What Time Does Hull vs. Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Saturday, May 23

: Saturday, May 23 Kick-off Time : 3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

: 3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Jarred Gillett VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Hull vs. Middlesbrough on TV, Live Stream

Sky Sports holds the rights to EFL action in the United Kingdom, and Saturday’s inevitably fraught final will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. If you’re watching from a device, the final can be streamed on Sky Go and NOW TV.

Paramount+ is the sole streaming avenue for those wanting to watch some dramatic second-tier action in the United States. DAZN and fuboTV will once again be on hand to appease those tuning in from Canada.

In Mexico, you have the choice of ESPN and Disney+ Premium.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico

What’s Next for Hull, Middlesbrough?

Well, a miserable summer beckons for one.

Neither squad is well-represented at the upcoming World Cup, so it’s bound to be a despondent period between Saturday’s final and the start of preseason for whoever comes up short at Wembley. They’ll be back in Championship action in mid-August.

The winner, meanwhile, will enjoy a hefty bonus and bathe in the glee that securing promotion brings. Higher-ups will quickly get to work regarding their summer transfer plans, with the Premier League season typically starting a week later than the EFL.

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