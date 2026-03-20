The LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night for a Game 2 showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners with Jay Johnson and Co. eyeing their first SEC series win of the year.

Behind a historic night from Casan Evans on the bump, LSU took a 1-0 series lead with the defending National Champions looking to steer the ship in the right direction early in SEC play.

“Casan is a tremendous pitcher and a tremendous competitor,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I don’t think we’ve lost too many games when he’s taken the mound for us. He’s an absolute winner, one of the best pitchers in the country, and what’s awesome is the best is yet to come for him.”

Now, with a 1-0 lead in the series, LSU will send Cooper Moore to the mound on Friday night with an opportunity to capture the program's first Southeastern Conference series win of the season.

No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (17-5, 2-2 SEC) at No. 20 LSU Fighting Tigers (16-7, 2-2 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

The Starting Lineup:

The Scouting Report:

• Seventh-ranked Oklahoma is 17-4 this season, and the Sooners opened SEC play last weekend by winning two of three home games over Texas A&M.

• Oklahoma is hitting .306 as a team this season with 44 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs and 65 steals in 70 attempts … catcher Deiten Lachance is batting a team-high .358 with eight doubles, one triple and 22 RBI; infielder Jaxon Willits is hitting .350 with six doubles, two triples, two homers and 23 RBI, and outfielder Trey Gambill is batting .346 with three doubles, four homers and 17 RBI … catcher/OF Brendan Brock has team highs of six homers and 26 RBI.

• The Oklahoma pitching staff has a 3.60 cumulative ERA with 223 strikeouts in 175.0 innings while allowing a .209 opponent batting average and 13 home runs … OU’s Game 1 starting pitcher, left-hander Cameron Johnson, was a member of LSU’s 2024 team, and he pitched 9.0 innings for the Tigers over 13 appearances, recording 16 walks and 13 strikeouts.

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