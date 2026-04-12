LSU Baseball vs. Ole Miss Rebels Start Time and How to Watch Game 3 Showdown

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will return to action on Sunday afternoon for a Game 3 clash against Ole Miss.

After dropping Game 2 - and ultimately the SEC series in Oxford - Johnson and Co. will look to avoid a sweep at Swayze Field this afternoon in the Magnolia State.

“We have to stay positive and keep believing, keep working," Johnson said. “We have had had good starts offensively against two very good pitchers this weekend, but we need to sustain that momentum throughout the game.”

Now, LSU will return to action on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 with Johnson and Co. sending right-hander Grant Fontenot to the bump with an opportunity to earn a win and carry the momentum into a pivotal week for the program.

The Game 3 Preview: LSU Fighting Tigers (22-14, 6-8) at Ole Miss Rebels (25-11, 7-7)

DATES/TIME

• Sunday, April 12 @ 1:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Oxford-University Stadium, Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. (10,323)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 24 (D1 Baseball)

UM – No. 25 (D1 Baseball)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Pitching Matchup:

LSU – Sr. RH Grant Fontenot (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 12.0 IP, 7 BB, 15 SO)

UM – So. RH Taylor Rabe (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 25.1 IP, 4 BB, 32 SO)

Looking Ahead: Jay Johnson and Co. Remain Upbeat

“We structure our program around consistency – mentally, physically, training, and we haven’t gotten that consistency yet. We’ve got to keep pushing forward; there are some programs similar to ours that are going through some of the same things. We’re going to keep chopping wood, get ready for Ole Miss and help our guys along.

"We’re going to keep going; that’s always served me well in getting our teams out of these types of things. We have some guys that have been through some tough things within the season, and I want to them to draw from that experience and hopefully become more consistent.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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