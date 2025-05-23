LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M: Aggies to be Shorthanded in SEC Tournament Due to Injury
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will take the field in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday night for an SEC Tournament clash against the Texas A&M Aggies.
First pitch is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. CT with LSU ace Kade Anderson preparing to take the mound for the Tigers to open postseason play.
“Our guys will be excited to play, and the focus right now is on the game in front of us. We haven’t played since last Saturday, and I don’t believe we’ve had a five-day break in between games all season.
"The players have been great this week; we had good work at home and a good workout here (Hoover, Ala.) today. The mindset is good, and our players are eager to compete in a first-class event.”
For the Aggies, the program is coming off of a victory over the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament, but will be shorthanded for the clash. Who's out?
A look into the Friday night preview, broadcast information and injury report for the clash in Hoover (Ala.).
The Preview: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (30-25) vs. No. 3 LSU Tigers (42-13)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, May 23 at approx. 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• TAMU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and streamed on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (7-1, 3.47 ERA, 83.0 IP, 23 BB, 133 SO)
TAMU – Jr. LH Myles Patton (3-4, 5.10 ERA, 72.1 IP, 16 BB, 79 SO)
The Injury Report: Aggies Lose LaViotte
Texas A&M star Jace LaViolette will be OUT for Friday night's clash against the Tigers after suffering a hand injury against Auburn on Thursday.
He is expected to miss the remainder of the SEC Tournament with a broken left hand after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, according to Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley.
“He’ll be out for the remainder of the tournament,” Earley said on Thursday during a postgame appearance on the SEC Network.
LaViolette, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder with tremendous ability, entered the 2025 season rated as the No. 1 collegiate prospect, according to both D1Baseball and Baseball America.
LaViolette, heading into the year, was a projected Top 10 selection in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft and the No. 2 overall draft prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
“With Jace being out, it’s definitely going to change our offense a little bit,” Earley added on Thursday. “But we just have to go out and fight and scrap, play nine innings of clean baseball and look up and see what happens.
"They’re a really good team and they’re going to be a handful.”
