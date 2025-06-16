LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins Start Time: Tigers Continue Quest at a National Title
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Monday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) with a matchup against the UCLA Bruins set.
After taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, LSU will shift focus towards a challenging Bruins squad with an opportunity to reach the College World Series semifinals.
The Tigers will roll out right-hander Anthony Eyanson on Monday with the California native ready to face the hometown UCLA Bruins.
Eyanson spent two seasons with UC-San Diego prior to making his way to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.
“Obviously, I grew up going to those games a lot,” Eyanson said. “When I was a teenager, around 13 or 14 years old, I tried to go pretty frequently during their season, just watching those guys play.
"Honestly, I’m just excited to pitch whenever my name is called here in the College World Series. It’s a really cool accomplishment for our team just to be here, so I’m just trying to enjoy every minute of it.”
Eyanson, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 142, and he is No. 9 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.95).
He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.74), No. 2 in innings pitched (98.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (142) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.211).
Now, all focus turns towards Monday night in Omaha with LSU's quest at a 2025 National Championship continuing with UCLA up next.
The Preview: UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The Scouting Report: Meet the Bruins
UCLA defeated Murray State, 6-4, in its CWS first-round game on Saturday … the Bruins finished in a tie for first place with Oregon in the Big 10 regular-season standings with a 22-8 league mark.
As the NCAA Tournament No. 15 National Seed, the Bruins captured regional and super regional titles in their home stadium … the Bruins won the 2013 College World Series title and are appearing in the CWS for the first time since the ’13 championship season.
UCLA is hitting .298 as a team with 112 doubles, 12 triples, 78 homers and 62 steals in 80 attempts … the Bruins are led at the plate by Big 10 Player of the Year Roch Cholowsky, a shortstop batting .362 with 19 doubles, one triple, 23 homers and 74 RBI.
Infielder Roman Martin is batting .320 with 14 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 60 RBI, and first baseman Mulivai Levu is hitting .319 with 15 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 85 RBI.
The Bruins’ pitching staff has a 4.40 cumulative ERA with 502 strikeouts in 562 innings, and UCLA is allowing a .244 opponent batting average … 15 different UCLA pitchers have logged at least 17.0 innings on the season.
