LSU Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Start Time and How to Watch in Game 2 Clash

The defending National Champion LSU Tigers will return to Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville (Tenn.) on Saturday night for a primetime SEC showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Following Friday's electric Game 1 clash with the Commodores coming out on top, Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will now look to bounce back with an opportunity to even the series in Nashville.

“We’re excited to travel to Nashville, get the lay of the land, and go compete against an athletic, fundamentally sound Vanderbilt team," Johnson said this week. "I’m excited to get into SEC play and compete with our team; I like where our rotation is at right now, and if we continue to get strong performances from the bullpen, we feel good about how those pieces can come together.

"Offensively, we have to keep working; we have good players and we need to put them in a position to be successful, and we’re going to help them to do that.”

Now, with the LSU Tigers entering the SEC play 0-1, all eyes are on the defending National Champions looking to bounce back and get in the win column.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Preview: No. 9 LSU Tigers (13-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-7)

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. (3,802)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 9 NCBWA; No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today

• VU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

Saturday – SEC Network

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Pitching Matchups:

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Cooper Moore (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 24.0 IP, 5 BB, 31 SO

VU – Fr. RH Wyatt Nadeau (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 11.0 IP, 6 BB 15 SO)

The Game 2 Scouting Report:

• Vanderbilt is 12-7 this season, and the Commodores are batting .318 as a team with 36 doubles, four triples, 44 homers and 20 steals in 25 attempts … eight Vanderbilt hitters are batting .300 or better on the year.

• Infielder Ryker Waite is batting a team-high .396 with five doubles, one triple, two homers, 14 RBI and five stolen bases … utility player Braden Holcomb is hitting .353 and leads Vanderbilt in homers (10) and RBI (31).

• The Commodores’ pitching staff has a 3.94 cumulative ERA with 180 strikeouts in 146.1 innings while allowing just a .217 opponent batting average

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