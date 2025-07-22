No. 1 Prospect in Illinois, LSU Baseball Signee Makes Decision to Sign With White Sox
LSU signee Jaden Fauske was selected by the Chicago White Sox with pick No. 44 in the 2025 MLB Draft last Sunday night in Atlanta (Ga.).
Fauske, the No. 1 overall prospect in Illinois out of high school, signed with Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is a versatile weapon where he's thrived as a shortstop on the prep scene as the No. 14 rated prospect at the position, according to Perfect Game.
Fauske was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year after dominating at the high school level with Major League Baseball scouts salivating at the potential he attains.
The left-handed hitter has also handled business behind the plate and in the outfield while also spending time as a designated hitter across his high school career.
Now, he's inked a professional deal with the Chicago White Sox worth $3,000,000. The slot value for pick No. 44 is $2.2 million, according to MLB.com. He will receive $800,000 over slot with his first deal.
The above-slot deal will have Fauske begin his professional career with the hometown organization.
What will the White Sox organization get in the talented, versatile weapon as Fauske prepares to begin his journey?
The MLB.com Evaluation: "Fauske could be the best high school catching prospect in the Draft, but teams aren't convinced that he wants to play behind the plate and he hasn't much this spring. After helping Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park) win Illinois state 3-A titles as a freshman and sophomore, he spent most of his junior season at DH and much of the showcase circuit and senior season in the outfield.
"Gatorade's state prep player of the year, he could become a slightly smaller and less athletic version of Jayson Werth, a 1997 first-round pick as an Illinois high school catcher who became an All-Star outfielder.
"With a smooth left-handed stroke and a disciplined approach, Fauske has a history of hitting against both high school and showcase competition. He rarely chases pitches or swings and misses, though he can get too passive at times. He works the ball from gap to gap and should develop 20-homer power as he gets stronger and turns on more pitches.
"Fauske's solid speed would make him quicker than most catchers but ordinary for a center fielder, so he'll probably wind up on a corner if he's an outfielder.
"The Louisiana State recruit has reliable hands along with average arm strength and a quick transfer, which should allow him to get the job done behind the plate if he puts in the time to refine his receiving and blocking. His bat will remain intriguing even if he winds up in left or right field."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.