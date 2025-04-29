Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Tuesday Matchup
No. 2 LSU will return to action on Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers are coming off of a critical SEC series victory over the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend in Baton Rouge.
Now, all focus is on the midweek matchup against an in-state foe.
A look into the preview for Tuesday night, Johnson's thoughts and the scouting report on the Lions.
The Preview: Southeastern Louisiana Lions (33-11) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (36-9)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Southeastern Louisiana – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +
Jay Johnson's Take: Tigers Looking to Carry Momentum
“I thought we played a really complete game on Sunday (vs. Tennessee) against some really good arms. It was a good performance all the way around. We played in our best character – loose, free, confident, aggressive, with a good plan.
"Our players did what they needed to do against the pitchers we were facing, and they positively impacted the game.”
Know the Foe: Scouting Southeastern
The Lions are 33-11 overall, 18-6 in the Southland Conference … SLU won two of three games over Houston Christian last weekend in an SLC series.
The Lions are batting .300 as a team with 71 doubles, 12 triples, 72 homers and 32 steals in 34 attempts … SLU has a 3.31 cumulative ERA with 351 strikeouts in 375.2 innings, and the Lions are allowing a .219 opponent batting average.
SLU’s top offensive performers include infielder Ryan Brome, who is hitting .355 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 36 RBI; infielder TJ Salvaggio, who his batting .328 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 40 RBI; and catcher Conner O’Neal, who is hitting .301 with five doubles, 12 homers and 48 RBI.
