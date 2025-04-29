LSU Country

Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Tuesday Matchup

Jay Johnson and the Tigers will host an in-state foe, looking to carry momentum from the weekend.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

No. 2 LSU will return to action on Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Jay Johnson and the Tigers are coming off of a critical SEC series victory over the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend in Baton Rouge.

Now, all focus is on the midweek matchup against an in-state foe.

A look into the preview for Tuesday night, Johnson's thoughts and the scouting report on the Lions.

The Preview: Southeastern Louisiana Lions (33-11) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (36-9)

DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Southeastern Louisiana – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +

Jay Johnson's Take: Tigers Looking to Carry Momentum

“I thought we played a really complete game on Sunday (vs. Tennessee) against some really good arms. It was a good performance all the way around. We played in our best character – loose, free, confident, aggressive, with a good plan.

"Our players did what they needed to do against the pitchers we were facing, and they positively impacted the game.”

Know the Foe: Scouting Southeastern

The Lions are 33-11 overall, 18-6 in the Southland Conference … SLU won two of three games over Houston Christian last weekend in an SLC series.

The Lions are batting .300 as a team with 71 doubles, 12 triples, 72 homers and 32 steals in 34 attempts … SLU has a 3.31 cumulative ERA with 351 strikeouts in 375.2 innings, and the Lions are allowing a .219 opponent batting average.

SLU’s top offensive performers include infielder Ryan Brome, who is hitting .355 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 36 RBI; infielder TJ Salvaggio, who his batting .328 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 40 RBI; and catcher Conner O’Neal, who is hitting .301 with five doubles, 12 homers and 48 RBI.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings

LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America

Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Baseball