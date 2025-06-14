Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday
The LSU Tigers will take the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Saturday night for a College World Series matchup against the top-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers are set to make their 2025 College World Series debut with the program rolling out ace pitcher Kade Anderson on the mound.
Anderson, a 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 163 along with being No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.24) and No. 13 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.82).
His total of 163 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023).
For the Razorbacks, the program will roll out their own ace in left-hander Zach Root preparing to take the mound in Omaha.
“You kind of get accustomed to seeing this elite pitching and the more you see something, the more you get a little more comfortable with it,” Johnson said. “It’s the beauty of playing in our league, which is really tough, but you get to the postseason and there’s nothing you have not seen. You feel prepared.
"[Arkansas] is very talented on the mound. As good as a constructed pitching staff I’ve seen in my time in college baseball in terms of starters, relievers, arm strength, out pitches, pitchability, the whole deal. I think they’d probably say the same about us and it will make for a great game on Saturday night.”
Now, the stage is set for Saturday night in Omaha (Neb.) with both Southeastern Conference programs looking to start their College World Series quest on the right foot.
A look into the Saturday start time, broadcast information and a scouting report on Arkansas.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (48-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – LHP Kade Anderson (10-1, 3.58 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (8-5, 3.59 ERA)
The Scouting Report: Meet the Razorbacks
Arkansas, the No. 3 National Seed, is undefeated in the NCAA Tournament, having swept through the Regional and Super Regional in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Razorbacks defeated Tennessee, two games to none, in the Super Regional to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2022.
Arkansas has been the top offensive team in the Southeastern Conference throughout this season, batting .313 with 113 doubles, eight triples, 124 home runs and 49 steals in 64 attempts.
The Razorbacks are led by the SEC Player of the Year, shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, who is hitting .348 with 18 doubles, one triple, 20 homers and 64 RBI … Aloy’s younger brother, DH Kuhio Aloy, has 15 doubles, 13 homers and a team-high 70 RBI.
Outfielder Charles Davalan is batting .355 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 homers and 59 RBI … seven Arkansas players have hit 13 or more home runs.
The Razorbacks’ pitching staff has a 3.91 cumulative ERA with 646 strikeouts in 522.0 innings … left-hander Zach Root has been Arkansas’ No. 1 starter, as he is 8-5 with a 3.59 ERA, 31 walks and 119 strikeouts in 92.2 innings.
