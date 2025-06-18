Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will look to punch their ticket to the College World Series Finals on Wednesday night in Omaha with a matchup set against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It'll be a rematch between the Tigers and the Razorbacks after the pair of SEC programs met to open College World Series play on Saturday.
LSU took down Arkansas in the program's opening contest, and with the Tigers now 2-0 in Omaha, one game separates Johnson's crew from the National Championship.
The Bayou Bengals have received significant contributions from top-to-bottom, but second-year Tiger Steven Milam has continued playing a pivotal role during postseason play.
“Steven has a great feel for baseball. He’s quick to adjust and has had an outstanding year. In our league, it’s tough, sometimes you’ll go 2-for-11 in a weekend. But his defense hasn’t wavered — he’s been phenomenal," Johnson said.
"I think he has four errors all season. He made a big play on the first ball of the game today. Offensively, it’s just about stacking quality at-bats, not trying to do too much, and taking what the pitcher gives you. He’s a skilled player, and when you have that skill, you can bounce back quickly.”
Now, LSU will look to carry their momentum into Wednesday night's matchup against Arkansas with the stage set in the College World Series semifinals.
A look into the Wednesday preview, broadcast information, current National Championship odds and Jay Johnson's thoughts.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (50-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14)
DATE/TIME
• Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Wednesday's game will be televised on ESPN.
College World Series Betting Odds: Tigers Trending in Omaha
*Odds via Caesars Sportsbook*
- LSU Tigers: +100
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +160
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +280
- Louisville Cardinals: +40000
Jay Johnson's Take: Tigers Looking to Carry Momentum
“I always tell our players: everything is training for something. We’ve been in similar situations. Whoever we play next is fighting for their season, and we have to match that intensity.
"I thought we did that well in the Super Regional and we’ve done it well here. It’s not just about winning, it’s how we win and how we keep getting better. My message to the team will be to use their experience.”
