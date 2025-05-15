Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Game 1
Jay Johnson and the top-ranked LSU Tigers will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night in Columbia with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
After taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend in Baton Rouge, Johnson and Co. will look to carry their momentum into the final SEC series of the 2025 season.
“We’re excited to get back on the road and play in a great ball park at South Carolina. Their team has a ton of talent, so it will be a good challenge for our team. It’s life in the SEC, another tough weekend," Johnson said.
"When Coach Mainieri decided to go to South Carolina, if anybody has earned the right to do what they want to do and continue to coach, it’s him. It will be good to see him, and we’re looking forward to the games.”
A look into the Game 1 preview, broadcast information and the scouting report on the Gamecocks.
The Preview: No. 1 LSU Tigers (40-12, 17-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (27-26, 5-22 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)
STADIUM
• Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. (8,242)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• South Carolina – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 1 Edition
LSU – TBA
SC – R-So. LH Ashton Crowther (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 32.2 IP, 7 BB, 24 SO)
The Scouting Report: South Carolina Edition
South Carolina is 27-26 overall, 5-22 in the SEC … the Gamecocks posted a 6-5 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night after being swept at Auburn last weekend in a three-game SEC series.
The Gamecocks are coached by Paul Mainieri, who worked as LSU’s coach from 2007-21 and led the Tigers to five College World Series appearances and the 2009 National Championship.
Mainieri retired from LSU after the 2021 season and was hired by South Carolina in the summer of 2024.
South Carolina is No. 13 in the SEC with a .269 team batting average, and the Gamecocks have recorded 88 doubles, five triples, 55 homers and 44 stolen bases in 59 attempts.
The South Carolina pitching staff is No. 15 in the SEC with a 6.28 cumulative ERA, and the Gamecocks’ opponent batting average is .264.
Outfielder Nathan Hall leads South Carolina at the plate, batting .330 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 38 RBI.
OF/INF Ethan Petry is batting .321 with 10 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 34 RBI, and INF/OF Jase Woita is hitting .312 with five doubles, six homers, and 20 RBI.
