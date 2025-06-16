The Final Betting Odds: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series Matchup
All eyes will be on the LSU Tigers on Monday night with the program set to take on the UCLA Bruins at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) for a critical College World Series clash.
Jay Johnson's crew returns to the diamond with the chance to punch their ticket to the College World Series semifinals with a victory.
But the Tigers once agains square off against a fierce opponent with the UCLA Bruins clicking on all cylinders heading into the matchup.
“UCLA is a great team and has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this year. With the schedule that we play, we’ve actually seen some teams like them along the way," Johnson said.
"They play a really good brand of baseball and have some of the best players in the country. They have a very strong identity on offense, a style of play that they’re committed to."
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT in Omaha (Neb.) with the Tigers coming in as the home team on Monday night.
A look into the broadcast information, updated National Championship odds and the final betting lines for Monday's matchup.
The Preview: UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
Updated National Championship Odds:
- LSU Tigers: +120
- Coastal Carolina: +195
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +600
- UCLA Bruins: +650
- Oregon State: +1300
- Louisville Cardinals: +3500
- Murray State Racers: +30000
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
The Final Betting Lines: LSU vs. UCLA
- LSU: -2.5
- UCLA: +2.5
Over/Under: 9.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -315
- UCLA: +230
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Monday's matchup as 2.5 run favorites with significant odds to take home a victory and punch their ticket to the College World Series semifinals.
LSU has a 3-2 lead in the all-time series versus UCLA … the teams last met in the opening round of the 2013 College World Series, when the Bruins posted a 2-1 win over the Tigers.
UCLA also defeated LSU, 6-3, in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Los Angeles Regional at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
LSU swept two games from the Bruins to win the 2000 NCAA Super Regional at the original Alex Box Stadium.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.