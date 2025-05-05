LSU Country

The Latest Rankings: LSU Baseball Remains in Top-Five Despite Recent SEC Series Loss

Jay Johnson and the Tigers remain in the top-five heading into a critical stretch, drop one spot in recent poll.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers dropped a Southeastern Conference series to the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend in College Station after an emotional loss on Sunday.

After splitting a doubleheader on Saturday, all focus turned towards Game 3 where the Aggies blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to seal the deal.

LSU entered the weekend series as the No. 2 program in America following an SEC series victory over the Tennessee Volunteeers.

“I’m really proud of the effort put forward by our players in this game [on Sunday],” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Obviously, we want to execute a little better, play a little better and continue with our competitive mindset.

"This is a team that’s capable of accomplishing a lot this season, and we have a lot ahead of us.”

Now, LSU has dropped just one spot in the D1Baseball Top-25 Rankings after a Southeastern Conference series loss to the Aggies this past weeekend.

LSU now sits at No. 3 in America heading into a pivotal weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It'll be a Top-10 matchup in Baton Rouge with No. 3 LSU squaring off against No. 7 Arkansas in a three-game series this weekend.

Below is the full D1Baseball Top 25 rankings:

  1. Texas (33-8)
  2. Florida State (33-10)
  3. LSU (38-11)
  4. North Carolina (35-10)
  5. Oregon (33-13)
  6. Georgia (39-11)
  7. Arkansas (40-9)
  8. Auburn (33-15)
  9. Clemson (37-12)
  10. Oregon State (34-12)
  11. Vanderbilt (34-14)
  12. West Virginia (39-7)
  13. UC Irvine (34-11)
  14. Coastal Carolina (37-11)
  15. Tennessee (37-11)
  16. North Carolina State (30-15)
  17. Oklahoma (32-14)
  18. UCLA (34-13)
  19. Troy (34-13)
  20. Louisville (32-15)
  21. Southern Mississippi (35-13)
  22. Arizona (33-14)
  23. Alabama (36-12)
  24. Ole Miss (33-15)
  25. Southern California (32-15)

