The Latest Rankings: LSU Baseball Remains in Top-Five Despite Recent SEC Series Loss
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers dropped a Southeastern Conference series to the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend in College Station after an emotional loss on Sunday.
After splitting a doubleheader on Saturday, all focus turned towards Game 3 where the Aggies blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to seal the deal.
LSU entered the weekend series as the No. 2 program in America following an SEC series victory over the Tennessee Volunteeers.
“I’m really proud of the effort put forward by our players in this game [on Sunday],” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Obviously, we want to execute a little better, play a little better and continue with our competitive mindset.
"This is a team that’s capable of accomplishing a lot this season, and we have a lot ahead of us.”
Now, LSU has dropped just one spot in the D1Baseball Top-25 Rankings after a Southeastern Conference series loss to the Aggies this past weeekend.
LSU now sits at No. 3 in America heading into a pivotal weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It'll be a Top-10 matchup in Baton Rouge with No. 3 LSU squaring off against No. 7 Arkansas in a three-game series this weekend.
Below is the full D1Baseball Top 25 rankings:
- Texas (33-8)
- Florida State (33-10)
- LSU (38-11)
- North Carolina (35-10)
- Oregon (33-13)
- Georgia (39-11)
- Arkansas (40-9)
- Auburn (33-15)
- Clemson (37-12)
- Oregon State (34-12)
- Vanderbilt (34-14)
- West Virginia (39-7)
- UC Irvine (34-11)
- Coastal Carolina (37-11)
- Tennessee (37-11)
- North Carolina State (30-15)
- Oklahoma (32-14)
- UCLA (34-13)
- Troy (34-13)
- Louisville (32-15)
- Southern Mississippi (35-13)
- Arizona (33-14)
- Alabama (36-12)
- Ole Miss (33-15)
- Southern California (32-15)
