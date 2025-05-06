The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Grambling State Tigers Canceled Due to Weather
No. 3 LSU will no longer take the field in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night with the program's matchup against Grambling State being canceled due to weather.
Jay Johnson and Co. were set to take the field in Baton Rouge for a midweek showdown against Grambling, but inclement weather in the area will force another scheduling conflict.
LSU Baseball released the following statement regarding Tuesday's clash against in-state foe Grambling State:
"The LSU-Grambling State baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.
"The game will be not re-scheduled, as there is not a make-up date that would align with both teams’ schedules.
LSU’s next game is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, when the Tigers open a three-game SEC series versus Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field."
For Johnson and the Tigers, this weekend's SEC series slate will be about bouncing back following a loss to Texas A&M in College Station this past weekend.
“I’m really proud of the effort put forward by our players in this (Texas A&M) series. Obviously, we want to execute a little better, play a little better and continue with our competitive mindset," Johnson said.
"This is a team that’s capable of accomplishing a lot this season, and we have a lot ahead of us. We have more challenges coming, so have to use the abilities of our team the best way that we think that we can, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
