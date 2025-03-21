The Schedule Update: No. 2 LSU Baseball at No. 5 Texas Longhorns Game 1 Start Time
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will hit the road for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Friday night for Game 1 of the weekend series.
Johnson and Co. enter the matchup riding a 16-game winning streak, including a sweep over the Missouri Tigers last weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Now, all focus has shifted towards what will be the biggest challenge yet for LSU with a weekend series against the No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns.
The Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (21-1, 3-0) at No. 5 Texas Longhorns (17-2, 3-0)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas (7,211)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UT – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network; Saturday and Sunday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (4-0, 2.57 ERA, 28.0, 8 BB, 48 SO)
UT – Sr. LH Jared Spencer (2-0, 2.36 ERA, 26.2 IP, 10 BB, 36 SO)
LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TEXAS
Texas leads the overall series with LSU, 28-15-1; however, the Tigers have won three of the last four meetings with the Longhorns … LSU has also won two in a row over UT – a 6-3 win last season (March 1) at the Astros College Classic in Houston, and a 3-0 win on February 28, 2023, in Austin.
The teams have met on two other occasions this decade in the Astros College Classic – LSU posted a 4-3 win over UT in 2020, and Texas recorded a 6-1 win over LSU in 2022 … including their 2023 win over UT, the Tigers are 3-7 in their last four trips to Austin – UT swept three games from LSU in Austin in 2019, and Texas won two of three games over the Tigers in both 1998 and 1994 at Disch-Falk Field.
The Notes: LSU Tigers Edition
• LSU has won 16 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since the 2017 team captured 17 games in a row from May 11 through June 17 … the Tigers’ three-game SEC sweep of Missouri last weekend marked LSU’s first sweep in an opening league weekend since the 2019 squad swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge to begin conference play.
• LSU’s 21-1 record is the Tigers’ best through 22 games since the 1986 team was also 21-1 through its first 22 contests … the 1986 Tigers were the first LSU squad to reach the College World Series.
• LSU is No. 1 in the SEC this season in team batting average (.345) … LSU also leads the league in hits (250) and doubles (59), and the Tigers are No. 2 in on-base percentage (.468), runs scored (228) and fewest times struck out (124) …LSU is No. 6 in the SEC in team ERA (3.32), and the Tigers are No. 3 in strikeouts pitched (262).
