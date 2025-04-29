The Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Jay Johnson and the second-ranked LSU Tigers will return to action on Tuesday night for a midweek matchup against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Johnson and Co. are coming off of a pivotal SEC series win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Baton Rouge led by Derek Curiel and Jared Jones at the plate.
“I thought we played a really complete game on Sunday (vs. Tennessee) against some really good arms. It was a good performance all the way around. We played in our best character – loose, free, confident, aggressive, with a good plan.
"Our players did what they needed to do against the pitchers we were facing, and they positively impacted the game.”
Now, all focus turns towards Tuesday night in Alex Box with the Tigers looking to carry their momentum into the midweek clash.
The Preview: Southeastern Louisiana Lions (33-11) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (36-9)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Southeastern Louisiana – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +.
Meet the SEC Freshman of the Week: Curiel Controls the Pace
Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee, as he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI … he enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in Sunday’s series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.
With LSU trailing 2-0, he led off the first inning with a homer to cut the deficit in half, and he then tied the game in the second inning with a run-scoring double … he later contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth.
Curiel’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Friday’s Game 1 versus Tennessee tied the contest at 3-3 and set the stage for first baseman Jared Jones to follow with a walk-off homer that lifted the Tigers to victory.
For the entire four-game week, Curiel hit .467 (7-for-15) with two doubles, two homers, four runs and seven RBI.
