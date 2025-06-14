The Starting Lineups: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series
The LSU Tigers will make their 2025 College World Series debut on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) for an SEC showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Jay Johnson and Co. will look to begin their quest at a 2025 National Championship on the right foot with a challenging foe locked in for Game 1.
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do," Johnson said.
"I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win. We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that.”
A look into the Saturday preview, starting lineups for Game 1 and Jared Jones' take on the clash against Arkansas.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (48-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – LHP Kade Anderson (10-1, 3.58 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (8-5, 3.59 ERA)
Meet the Starters:
LSU Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
RF Josh Pearson
LF Charles Davalan
DH Ethan Frey
SS Wehiwa Aloy
1B Jared Jones
RF Logan Maxwell
SS Steven Milam
C Ryder Helfrick
C Luis Hernandez
DH Kuhio Aloy
LF Derek Curiel
2B Cam Kozeal
2B Daniel Dickinson
3B Brent Iredale
CF Chris Stanfield
1B Reese Robinett
3B Michael Braswell
CF Justin Thomas Jr.
LHP Kade Anderson
LHP Zach Root
Jared Jones' Take: Experience Will Pave the Way
Both SEC squads have squared off already this season with the Tigers taking home a series victory at Alex Box Stadium, but hitting the road to Omaha presents a unique challenge for LSU.
“It’s a good advantage for us,” LSU junior Jared Jones said. “We’ve played Arkansas already at our place already, but that was at our place. Going through the SEC all year, you’re going to get tested by each and every team.
"There’s not really a bad team, so it’s a good training ground for Omaha and now that we’re here we have to stick to what has made us successful all year and not try to do too much or get caught up in the emotion of the game and play our brand of baseball.”
The Updated College World Series Bracket:
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 13
Game 1: (13) Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2: (8) Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: Murray State vs. (15) UCLA | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 4: (6) LSU vs. (3) Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Sunday, June 15
Game 5: Arizona vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 6: (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (8) Oregon State 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)
Monday, June 16
Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 12 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 14 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
