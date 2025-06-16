The Starting Lineups: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series Clash
The LSU Tigers continue their quest in the College World Series with a matchup against the UCLA Bruins set for Monday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Jay Johnson and Co. enter the matchup after a critical victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks behind an impressive performance from ace, Kade Anderson.
Now, heading into Monday night, LSU will ride the arm of right-hander Anthony Eyanson on the mound where he looks to make a statement.
The California native will face the home state UCLA Bruins where he's looking forward to the challenge the program presents.
“Obviously, I grew up going to those games a lot,” Eyanson said. “When I was a teenager, around 13 or 14 years old, I tried to go pretty frequently during their season, just watching those guys play.
"Honestly, I’m just excited to pitch whenever my name is called here in the College World Series. It’s a really cool accomplishment for our team just to be here, so I’m just trying to enjoy every minute of it.”
Now, all eyes will be on Eyanson and Co. heading into Monday night with LSU looking to continue its quest in the College World Series.
A look into the LSU versus UCLA preview, starting lineups and a scouting report on the Bruins heading into Monday.
The Preview: UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
LSU Tigers
UCLA Bruins
LF Derek Curiel
LF Dean West
DH Ethan Frey
SS Roch Cholowsky
SS Steven Milam
1B Mulivai Levu
RF Jake Brown
3B Roman Martin
1B Jared Jones
RF AJ Salgado
C Luis Hernandez
CF Payton Brennan
3B Tanner Reaves
DH Blak Balsz
2B Daniel Dickinson
C Cashel Dugger
CF Chris Stanfield
2B Phoenix Call
RHP Anthony Eyanson
RHP Landon Stump
The Scouting Report UCLA Bruins Edition
UCLA defeated Murray State, 6-4, in its CWS first-round game on Saturday … the Bruins finished in a tie for first place with Oregon in the Big 10 regular-season standings with a 22-8 league mark.
As the NCAA Tournament No. 15 National Seed, the Bruins captured regional and super regional titles in their home stadium … the Bruins won the 2013 College World Series title and are appearing in the CWS for the first time since the ’13 championship season.
UCLA is hitting .298 as a team with 112 doubles, 12 triples, 78 homers and 62 steals in 80 attempts … the Bruins are led at the plate by Big 10 Player of the Year Roch Cholowsky, a shortstop batting .362 with 19 doubles, one triple, 23 homers and 74 RBI.
Infielder Roman Martin is batting .320 with 14 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 60 RBI, and first baseman Mulivai Levu is hitting .319 with 15 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 85 RBI.
The Bruins’ pitching staff has a 4.40 cumulative ERA with 502 strikeouts in 562 innings, and UCLA is allowing a .244 opponent batting average … 15 different UCLA pitchers have logged at least 17.0 innings on the season.
