Top-10 Pitcher in America, LSU Baseball Signee Makes Decision to Sign With Detroit
LSU signee River Hamilton came off the board in the 11th round of the 2025 MLB Draft in July after being selected with pick No. 339 by the Detroit Tigers.
Hamilton, the No. 8 rated right-handed pitcher in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the LSU Tigers last year as a Top-50 prospect in the nation.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder emerged as the top-ranked recruit in Oregon after a stellar prep career at Sam Barlow with Jay Johnson and Co. securing the commitment.
After being selected in Round 11, Johnson and Co. remained optimistic that Hamilton would make his way to Baton Rouge and bypass the professional route out of high school.
Now, Hamilton has made things official with the Detroit Tigers organization after putting pen to paper with his contract.
Hamilton has signed for $497,500 with the Tigers in an under-slot deal.
What are the Tigers getting in Hamilton?
The Perfect Game Evaluation: "River Hamilton is a 2025 RHP/1B/3B with a 6-3 185 lb. frame from Woodvillage, OR who attends Sam Barlow. Outstanding young pitcher's build with some present strength and plenty more to come. Projects well with some athleticism and length to it. Primary right-handed pitcher who worked from the wind-up with a rocker leg-lift up above the belt.
"There's some explosivity to the operation working down the slope, showing a longer and whippy arm action through release. Pitches from a high three-quarters arm slot. He worked 92-95 mph on the pitch with a good profile and ability to miss bats. He showed a slider up to 84 mph with more lateral sweep and spin up above 2,500 RPMs. He also showed an 11-5 shaped curveball in the mix, with spin above 2,400 RPMs.
"The curveball has a good downward bite to it. Also showed a changeup at 84 mph on occasion. Really impressive arm talent on the mound with projection remaining. He took swings during BP as a right-handed hitter. He sets up with high hands and a high back elbow. He takes a small step forward and showed strong hands working through the swing.
"It's a simple stroke that worked all parts of the yard. Loose operation with feel to get on plane and drive it. Produced EVS above 100 mph during BP. Good student. Committed to Louisiana State. Selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic."
