Top-10 Shortstop in America, LSU Baseball Signee Makes Decision to Sign With Brewers
LSU signee Brady Ebel was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with pick No. 32 in the 2025 MLB Draft last Sunday night in Atlanta (Ga.).
Ebel, the No. 13 overall prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as one of the top recruits on Jay Johnson's radar.
The California native is a Top-10 shortstop in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, according to Perfect Game, where he's carved out a path as one of the most coveted high schoolers in this year's draft.
Now, it's the Brewers that scoop him up early with pick No. 32 on Sunday night. Ebel was taken with the final compensation pick during the first round.
The 6-foot-3 left-handed batter is the son of Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel.
Ebel had been ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect in the class by MLB.com, No. 84 by The Athletic and No. 115 by ESPN as the 2025 MLB Draft inched closer this week.
Now, he's officially signed his professional contract with the Milwaukee Brewers as he begins his career at the next level.
"The Brewers signed supplemental first rounder Brady Ebel to a $2,750,000 deal," according to Baseball America. "Slot value for the 32nd overall pick is $2,970,900. A $220,900 under slot deal."
What are the tools that had the Milwaukee Brewers organization prepared to make the pick?
The MLB.com Evaluation: "Over the summer, Ebel showed he could do a lot of things well, albeit without wow tools, along with some physical projection that could enable his skills to play up. It’s clear he’s been around professional hitters, with a smooth left-handed swing and an advanced approach at the plate.
"He found the barrel consistently and performed well against high-level stuff over the summer, but concerns about bat speed and impact have carried over to his senior year. There could very well be more power to come as he fills out his 6-foot-3 frame, but he was hitting too many balls on the ground this spring.
"Ebel doesn’t run well and many see a move to third in his future, where he was already playing this spring in deference to Carlson, which would put a little more pressure on the power side of his offensive profile.
"He does have a plus arm that is impressively accurate and would play from anywhere. His baseball IQ could allow everything to play up and is a big reason why many still see the LSU recruit hearing his name called early on in the Draft."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.