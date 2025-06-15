Updated College World Series Title Odds: LSU Baseball Surges to Betting Favorites
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers made a statement on Saturday night after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.).
LSU, led by left-hander Kade Anderson, handled business to move into the winner's bracket with a matchup against the UCLA Bruins set for Monday night at 6 p.m. CT.
“Great win for our team. Outstanding performance against a great team in Arkansas. Start with Kade — outstanding performance, what we’ve been accustomed to on the opening night of every weekend this year. I thought he got stronger as the game went along. He executed pitches at a really high level, which you have to do against that offense," Johnson said.
"Offensively, we did just enough. Really good job by Luis drawing a walk, Derek falling down 0-2 and drawing a walk, then great bunt by Danny. Chris stayed within himself, not trying to do too much, moving the ball to the outfield.
"We got another free base with the hit-by-pitch, and then Josh again moved the ball against a tough left-hander to get three. Big hit by Derek there in the eighth inning. As usual, really good defense by our team tonight. Good performance. Now we’ll get ready for Monday.”
Now, fresh off of a Saturday night win in Omaha, the Tigers' 2025 National Championship odds are skyrocketing with LSU now the betting favorite.
Johnson and Co. have a date now set against the UCLA Bruins with a victory propelling them into the semifinals of the College World Series.
What are the latest betting odds?
The National Championship Odds: LSU's Title Chances Skyrocketing
- LSU Tigers: +125
- Coastal Carolina: +360
- Oregon State: +425
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +600
- UCLA Bruins: +650
- Arizona Wildcats: +6500
- Louisville Cardinals: +7000
- Murray State Racers: +25000
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
The Updated College World Series Bracket: Days 1 and 2 Edition
All times Eastern
Friday, June 13
Game 1: (13) Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2: (8) Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: (15) UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4: (6) LSU 4, (3) Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5: Arizona vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 6: (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (8) Oregon State 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)
Monday, June 16
Game 7: Murray State vs. (3) Arkansas | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: (15) UCLA vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 12 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 14 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
