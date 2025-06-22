What He Said: Coastal Carolina's Kevin Schnall Discusses Ejection, LSU Baseball's Win

BREAKING: Jay Johnson and the #LSU Tigers are back on top of the college baseball world.



The Tigers are 2025 National Champions behind the one-two punch of Kade Anderson + Anthony Eyanson on the mound.



Anderson: 9.0 IP, 0 ER + 10 K’s

Eyanson: 6.1 IP + 9 K’s



LSU is back on top. pic.twitter.com/5v0nb39cEj