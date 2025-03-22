How to Watch: LSU Women's Basketball vs. San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers will square off against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night in Baton Rouge with tipoff set for 9:15 p.m. CT.
Mulkey and Co. enter the showdown in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as significant favorites with the chance to punch theirr ticket to the Round of 32.
The Tigers will look to receive contributions from top to bottom during their NCAA Tournament run with the program expressing the importance of depth piecing making a difference.
“You don’t win big games or even championships if you don’t have contributions from everyone,” Mulkey said on Friday. “If you’ll remember, back two years ago in the National Championship Game, who were the three MVPs of that game? It wasn’t Angel Reese, it wasn’t Morris. It was Poa, it was Sa’Myah, and it was Carson, and those three came off the bench."
Now, all eyes are on the Round of 64 clash in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers looking to survive and advance with a First Round matchup against San Diego State inching closer.
The Preview and Predictions: Round of 64 Showdown
How to Watch: LSU Tigers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Start Time: 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 22
Channel: ESPN
Location: Baton Rouge (La.)
The Betting Lines: LSU Tiges vs. San Diego State Aztecs
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (-26.5)
- San Diego State: (+26.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (Closed)
- San Diego State: (Closed)
Over/Under: 144.5
The LSU Tigers will enter the clash in Baton Rouge as 26.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring Mulkey's crew at home to enter the NCAA Tournament.
Flau'Jae Johnson's Take: Tigers Need Depth to Step Up
“I know to get through this tournament it’s going to take everybody,” Johnson said. “Yeah, we’re the ‘big three’, but it’s going to take a big eight to get to where we want to go. I know this because of how hard the Elite Eight was last year. You looked down the bench and you’re like, dang, we need one more, we need two more.
“We need everybody. Everybody is important. We have to be accountable about what we do off the court and on the court.”
Utilizing the Post Players: Jersey Wolfenbarger's Effectiveness
“In practice, we’ve been pushing [the depth pieces]. I’ve been pushing Jersey. I’ve been pushing [Aalyah Del Rosario]. I’ve been pushing Jada, KG. Like, KG, where you at? Jada, where you at? We’re going to need you all. I’m like, don’t look at us to go do it, say I’m going to do it.
"I think everybody has to take pride in that, and I think they have. Jada has an unwavering confidence as a freshman that I never had. She’s going to be better. KG is just an absolute baller. She’s just got to get out of her head. Jersey, I think her ceiling is so high, just being 6’5” and being able to move like a guard, like that’s different."
