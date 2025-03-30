How to Watch: LSU Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins in Elite Eight Showdown
The No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers are set to take on the top-overall seed UCLA Bruins on Sunday afternoon in Spokane (Wash.) with the Elite Eight clash tipping off for 2 p.m. CT.
The Tigers will return All-American guard Flau'Jae Johnson on Sunday after missing time in Friday's matchup against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with an eye injury.
"She's good to go. She's ready to go. She will bounce back just like All-Americans do. She's an All-American, and she struggled, and we won without her, basically, and now she wants to try to do more on the floor," Mulkey said on Saturday.
"But I don't anticipate anything. Flau'Jae's Flau'Jae. She's going to bounce back and beat herself up probably all night. But today's a new day, and she's got that smile on her face and that joyful spirit that makes her Flau'Jae."
The Preview: No. 3 LSU Tigers vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins
How to Watch: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Clash
Start Time: 2 p.m. CT on March 30th
Channel: ABC
Location: Spokane (Wash.)
The Scouting Report: UCLA Bruins Edition
UCLA claimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll after defeating South Carolina, 77-62, in the first month of the season. The Bruins have dropped only two games all season, both to cross-town rival USC. UCLA won the Big 10 Tournament though, avenging their earlier defeats against the Trojans.
The junior Betts who stands at 6-7 is an All-America player who averages 20.1 points and 9.7 rebounds. In UCLA’s win over Ole Miss on Friday, Betts had 31 points and 10 rebounds. In the three NCAA Tournament games this year, Betts is shooting 83-percent.
“We’ve been paying attention to our scout and our detail, and we know that Lauren is a great player and a post player,” Morrow said. “Being able to be as active as she is and being that big post presence in the inside, we know that we’ll be up for a challenge, but we’re ready.”
Kiki Rice is the only other Bruin to score in double-figures at 13.1 points per game, but the Bruins get contributions from six other players who score more than 5 points per game.
