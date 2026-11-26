The No. 9 LSU Tigers women's basketball team will face its first opponent in the NCAA NET top 100 in Villanova on Friday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Head Coach Kim Mulkey's team is 7-0 to start the season. Despite the hot start, all of the Tigers' wins have come at home against opponents outside the NET 100.

Friday provides an opportunity for the Tigers to show they can win against a challenging opponent and win away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

How Villanova has played so far in 2026

23 MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball take on the Belmont Bruins. November 23, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats currently sit at 3-3 and 35th in the women's basketball NET rankings after a back-and-forth start to their season.

Head Coach Denise Dillon's team started her seventh season with a loss to No. 13 Notre Dame on Nov. 1. The Wildcats then lost a second straight game to Princeton, which is ranked No. 37 in the NET rankings. Villanova then had three straight wins against Merrimack, Fairfield, and Towson before losing to No. 165 La Salle in their most recent game on Nov. 24.

Junior Jasmine Bascoe has been a scoring leader for Villanova this season. The guard averages 23.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in Division I. Bascoe also leads the team with 36 total assists.

As the Wildcats' floor general and leading scorer, Bascoe presents a threat that the Tigers have yet to face. LSU needs players such as seniors MiLaysia Fulwiley and Jada Williams to continue the defensive pressure they have been placing on teams all season long to force Bascoe to seek shots from other players.

Villanova's other top scorer is sophomore Kennedy Henry. The guard averages 15.0 points per game, shooting 40% from the field and 37.8% from the 3-point range.

At 6'0", Henry can play both inside and outside for the Wildcats, similar to how Mulkey has played sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson. LSU's familiarity with an inside-outside player will give the Tigers an advantage in how to guard Henry on the perimeter and near the basket.

The Wildcats lack scoring depth behind Henry and Bascoe. Only two other players, junior Dani Ceseretti and sophomore EJ Bender, average more than 5.0 points per game. It is key for the Tigers to shut down Villanova's two scorers to keep the Wildcats out of the game.

LSU will face off against Villanova at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in Fort Myers, Florida.

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