Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Extend Offer to Coveted Five-Star Forward
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
The Tigers have signed a trio of newcomers for the 2025-26 roster, but the staff is also looking to build the program up for the future.
LSU has traveled across America for visits to check in with priority targets on the travel ball circuit during multiple evaluation periods.
Now, the Tigers have dished out a new offer in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle
Mulkey and Co. extended a scholarship to Olathe (Kan.) four-star forward Eve Long out of Olathe South High School.
Long, the No. 11 rated prospect in America, is coming off of a standout season on the prep scene after reeling in multiple offers.
The 6-foot-3 post presence has hauled in scholarships from the likes of Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan and North Carolina, among several others.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix with the program handing out an offer on Monday.
LSU has been on the prowl for size in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the staff dishing out offers to multiple forwards/centers this offseason while turning up the heat for a priority target.
The Recent Offer: Jayla Forbes
Mulkey and Co. extended a scholarship to Montverde Academy five-star Jayla Forbes as she continues her rise as one of the top prospects in America.
The 6-foot-7 center is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college hoops handing out offers.
Multiple SEC schools have remained in contact, including the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs as her rise continues.
Now, it's Mulkey and the LSU Tigers being the latest school to extend an offer to the rising-junior.
The program is looking to add talent to the future of the frontcourt with LSU battling it out for the No. 5 overall prospect in America, Caroline Bradley.
Bradley, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Bayou State, is a top priority for Mulkey and the Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as she navigates a hectic recruiting process.
She's coming off of a monster season on the recruiting scene where she was named to the LSWA 2A All-State First-Team.
Bradley posted averages of 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocked shots per game while leading her squad to a state title game.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
Now, LSU remains in the mix for Bradley while also getting in on the action for Forbes, one of the top forwards in America.
