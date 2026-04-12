Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Hosting Top-10 Transfer Guard Jada Williams

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue roster reconstruction in Baton Rouge with the program surging in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.

After inking Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds on Saturday afternoon, Mulkey and the coaching staff immediately add a talented SEC bucket-getter as the first portal addition.

Reynolds spent the last three seasons with the Gators where she will now spend her final season with the Tigers after a strong junior campaign - averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

Now, Mulkey and Co. have their focus on a Top-10 overall transfer and arguably the top guard available: Iowa State's Jada Williams.

A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Williams arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening to begin her multi-day with the coaching staff.

Williams, a former five-star and McDonald’s All-American out of high school, signed with the Arizona Wildcats where she became a Freshman All-Pac 12 selection.

News: The No. 1 PG in the Transfer Portal has arrived in Baton Rouge for her visit with Kim Mulkey and #LSU: Jada Williams.



The All-Big 12 guard averaged 15.3 PPG + 7.7 APG this past season for the Cyclones.



Now, the Top-10 overall transfer is in The Boot to see Kim Mulkey. pic.twitter.com/mnUP73y7ZY — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 11, 2026

After leading the Wildcats in points and assists across her sophomore campaign, Williams made the move to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal - heading to Iowa State.

She joined the Wildcats this past season where she pieced together averages of 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this past season - earning her First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

A dynamic guard that has become one of the top passers at the collegiate level, Williams' mark of 7.7 assists ranked No. 3 in the NCAA last season.

Now, Williams is eyeing a change of scenery with Mulkey and the LSU Tigers now receiving an opportunity to roll out the red carpet this weekend for an offiical visit.

The Baylor Bears hosted Williams for a visit this week while the North Carolina Tar Heels are also in the mix for the No. 10 overall transfer available.

Mulkey and Co. are looking to add multiple transfers via the free agent market with Flau'jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner utilizing their eligibility while multiple players departed via the Transfer Portal - including starting point guard Jada Richard.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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