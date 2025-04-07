LSU Country

Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Prized Notre Dame Transfer, Former 5-Star

Mulkey and Co. land their first commitment of the offseason, former five-star prospect in the 2024 class.

Zack Nagy

Notre Dame forward Kate Koval looks for an open teammate during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 24 Florida State at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame forward Kate Koval looks for an open teammate during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 24 Florida State at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval, she revealed via social media on Monday morning.

Koval, the No. 5 rated prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school prior to signing with the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot-5 forward is coming off of her freshman campaign at Notre Dame where she started in 10 of her 32 games played.

During the 2024-25 season, Koval posted averages of 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game.

Koval played in just over 15 minutes a night during Notre Dame’s run to this year’s Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Out of high school, Koval was a consensus five-star prospect with the "Who's Who" of college basketball battling for her services.

During her senior campaign, the Top-5 prospect in America averaged 15.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game on 60.7 percent shooting from the field.

​​“Kate is truly one of a kind—an excellent teammate, she’s grown into a tremendous leader,” said Christina Raiti, Koval’s head coach at Long Island Lutheran.

“She has elite footwork with her back to the basket, but also has the ability to step out and knock down shots behind the arc. Kate performs against the best of the best and her performance never wavers.”

Koval entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following one season in South Bend with the LSU Tigers quickly pouncing on the talented forward. She will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The relationship Koval developed with the program in Baton Rouge during her high school career paved the way for LSU to win out for her services once back on the market.

Koval is the first Transfer Portal commitment for Mulkey and the Tigers with the program assessing a much needed piece to the frontcourt.

More LSU News:

Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land

The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target

Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Basketball