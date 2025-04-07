Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Prized Notre Dame Transfer, Former 5-Star
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval, she revealed via social media on Monday morning.
Koval, the No. 5 rated prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school prior to signing with the Fighting Irish.
The 6-foot-5 forward is coming off of her freshman campaign at Notre Dame where she started in 10 of her 32 games played.
During the 2024-25 season, Koval posted averages of 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game.
Koval played in just over 15 minutes a night during Notre Dame’s run to this year’s Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
Out of high school, Koval was a consensus five-star prospect with the "Who's Who" of college basketball battling for her services.
During her senior campaign, the Top-5 prospect in America averaged 15.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game on 60.7 percent shooting from the field.
“Kate is truly one of a kind—an excellent teammate, she’s grown into a tremendous leader,” said Christina Raiti, Koval’s head coach at Long Island Lutheran.
“She has elite footwork with her back to the basket, but also has the ability to step out and knock down shots behind the arc. Kate performs against the best of the best and her performance never wavers.”
Koval entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following one season in South Bend with the LSU Tigers quickly pouncing on the talented forward. She will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The relationship Koval developed with the program in Baton Rouge during her high school career paved the way for LSU to win out for her services once back on the market.
Koval is the first Transfer Portal commitment for Mulkey and the Tigers with the program assessing a much needed piece to the frontcourt.
