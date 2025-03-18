Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Receives Visit From Prized Five-Star Guard
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women's Basketball program hosted five-star guard Autumn Fleary for an official visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend.
Fleary, the No. 14 overall prospect in America, arrived on LSU's campus on Thursday to begin her multi-day stay with the program with the Tigers rolling out the red carpet for the priority target.
The coveted 2026 prospect trimmed her listed in October with the LSU Tigers not making the cut, but fast forward just a few months later and the program is back in the mix.
Fleary revealed finalists including Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Clemson, Arizona, TCU, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Florida, Miami and Maryland.
After Fleary's official visit to LSU where she had the chance to talk one-on-one with Mulkey, meet the current roster, and go through a photoshoot, she took to social media to showcase her official visit.
Fleary has become a priority recruit for the LSU Tigers. She's a crafty guard that thrives at going downhill with the ability to finish inside. The piece that will intrigues LSU is the way Fleary can create for others.
Mulkey and Co. are coming off of an impressive 2025 Recruiting Cycle after piecing together the No. 1 class in America with multiple five-star signees.
Now, focus has turned to the 2026 cycle with the LSU staff preparing to bring in a pivotal visitor this weekend for an official trip.
LSU's most recent 2025 Signing Class has stolen headlines as the top-ranked class in America with a pair of McDonald's All-Americans set to head to Baton Rouge over the summer.
The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game Selections:
Grace Knox: No. 4 Overall Player in America
As a freshman Knox averaged 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds to help lead Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas to the NIAA 5A semifinals.
After missing her sophomore season with an injury, Knox transferred to Etiwanda High School in Los Angeles where she averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as a junior, leading the team to a national championship and the California Open Division So-Cal Region California State Championship.
With her size coupled with her versatile skillset, Knox has the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint.
“I would say I chose LSU because, for one I know Coach Mulkey can develop me for the next level as I saw her do at Baylor and recently at LSU,” Knox said. “I love the culture on and off the court which set it apart from the other schools mostly. Of course, there’s great branding opportunities at LSU as well. Lastly, I feel like on the visit I felt the genuineness and passion in the coaching staff. There didn’t seem to be an awkward moment and could see myself thriving at LSU next year.”
“Grace is gifted with an incredible ability to rebound,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her tenacity on the boards combined with her all-around offensive skill set make her a tough matchup. We look forward to Grace having an immediate impact on our team and are excited to see all that she accomplishes at LSU.”
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 7 Overall Player in America
Johnson is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school sports. In three seasons, Johnson has three KHSAA state championships, three Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year honors and she earned a gold medal with the Team USA U18 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup team.
Throughout her first three high school seasons, Johnson averaged 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman, 22.5 points and 8.8 rebounds as a sophomore and 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior.
“I chose to play for Coach Mulkey at LSU because I know she knows what it takes to get to the top,” Johnson said. “LSU feels like home away from home.”
“ZaKiyah brings size and athleticism to our backcourt,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her versatility is a huge part of her game. From scoring to rebounding and defending she can affect the game in a variety of ways! Tiger fans are going to love the energy and winning tradition ‘Z’ brings to the PMAC!”
LSU Women’s Basketball Signing Class
Divine Bourrage: No. 12 ESPN, No. 7 On3, No. 9 Prospects Nation, No. 7 247Sports, No. 11 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Bella Hines: No. 30 ESPN, No. 24 On3, No. 26 Prospects Nation, No. 24 247Sports, No. 35 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 13 ESPN, No. 4 On3, No. 4 Prospects Nation, No. 12 247Sports, No. 8 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Grace Knox: No. 6 ESPN, No. 13 On3, No. 15 Prospects Nation, No. 11 247 Sports, No. 7 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
