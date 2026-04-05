Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Trending for Top-Ranked Prospect in America

Oak Grove (La.) five-star center Caroline Bradley has narrowed her focus to 10 schools with a commitment date locked in as the top-ranked prospect in Louisiana winds down her recruitment.

Bradley checks in as the No. 1 center in America with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for her commitment this offseason with the elite recruit roughly 24 hours away from making a decision.

The 6-foot-5 star has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, UCLA Bruins, and Duke Blue Devils, among several others, across her time on the prep scene.

But contenders have emerged this offseason with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers building momentum for the elite prospect out of the Bayou State that has evaluators salivating at her potential.

"Bradley has the size on the interior that makes it difficult for high school prospects to keep her off the glass on either end of the court," 247Sports wrote.

"She is comfortable playing through contact. In due time, look for her to become increasingly aware of where potential double teams are coming from, allowing her to make passes to open shooters in real time. For a young prospect with her size, Bradley moves well from side to side while maintaining a consistent pace of play."

The LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oklahoma Sooners checking in as the finalists in her process.

Courtesy of Carolina Bradley's Instagram.

Bradley has also locked in a commitment date for Monday night with a decision set to be revealed at 7 p.m. CT.

Sources have indicated that the LSU Tigers are the leaders heading into Decision Day with Bradley taking in a myriad of visits to Baton Rouge across her recruitment - along with Mulkey and the staff visiting Bradley for in-person trips.

Now, as the clock ticks until a decision on Monday evening, all focus remains on the LSU Tigers as the clearcut frontrunners with the chance to boost the 2027 Recruiting Class this offseason.

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