LSU Basketball Eyeing Major Hire, Setting Stage For Return of NC State's Will Wade

LSU is working to hire McNeese State athletic director Heath Shroyer as a senior administrator, according to CBS Sports, with the wheels continuing to turn in Baton Rouge.

Schroyer has served as the athletic director for McNeese State since 2020 where he took America by storm after electing to bring Will Wade back to college basketball in 2023.

Following the move, the Cowboys proceeded to go 53-9 over the next two seasons with a pair of trips to the NCAA tournament - winning a game over Wade's alma mater Clemson to get to the Round of 32.

Now, with the news of Shroyer being targeted by the LSU administration, it's set the stage for a potential return of Wade to Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday morning: "LSU is working to hire McNeese's Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator.

"The Tigers' head coaching job is not open, but LSU President Wade Rousse & Schroyer both previously hired NC State's Will Wade at McNeese & are on the verge of bringing him back to Baton Rouge."

Sources: LSU is working to hire McNeese's Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator.



The Tigers' head coaching job is not open, but LSU President Wade Rousse & Schroyer both previously hired NC State's Will Wade at McNeese & are on the verge of bringing him back to Baton Rouge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2026

Wade just wrapped up his first season in Raleigh as the shot-caller of the NC State Wolfpack where he has now become a hot topic on the coaching carousel.

But a potential return to LSU has stolen headlines despite LSU Tigers head coach Matt McMahon still at the helm of the program.

Once NC State's ACC Tournament run ended in March, Wade shut down the rumor mill:

"Is the job open there? No." Wade said. "Listen, let me be very clear: I'm excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn't going to take one year.

"I've already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term. I'm not on social media. I'm not into gossip. I'm not into any of that sort of stuff."

Now, it appears there is mutual interest between Wade and LSU with Rothstein reporting the Tigers are "on the verge" of making it happen.

On3 Sports has doubled down on recent reports with national reporter Pete Nakos stating, "LSU is targeting McNeese State AD Heath Schroyer in deputy/senior AD role, specifically overseeing men's basketball.

"New LSU president Wade Rousse previously worked with Schroyer and NC State's Will Wade at McNeese."

Nakos followed his report stating, "As one source just told @On3 , Will Wade is not returning to LSU without Heath Schroyer."

As one source just told @On3, Will Wade is not returning to LSU without Heath Schoryer. https://t.co/Cl2733XXCU — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) March 25, 2026

It's also important to note that Wade has a current buyout of $5 million if he were to depart prior to April 1.

If he were to leave NC State for a different program after that date, it drops to $3 million. The NCAA Transfer Portal also opens on April 7.

Now, as momentum continues building in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on Wade with the LSU administration looking to pull off a blockbuster move.

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