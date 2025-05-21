LSU Basketball Guard, Former Four-Star Prospect Reveals Transfer Portal Destination
LSU guard Curtis Givens made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in April after one season in Baton Rouge under Matt McMahon.
Givens, one of the program's top signees in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, was set to return for his sophomore campaign in the purple and gold.
Then, he elected to enter the portal on the final day players can place their names in the database.
Givens is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign where he played in 32 games as a freshman, averaging 18.2 minutes per game.
The youngster finished the season putting up 4.8 points per game, 1.7 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game.
Givens also shot 26.9 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from three-point range during his lone season with McMahon's program.
Now, after visits with multiple programs, including the Miami Hurricanes, Givens has revealed where he will play for the 2025-26 season.
Givens has signed with the Memphis Tigers and will play for Penny Hardaway and Co. this upcoming season.
On3 Sports' Take on Givens: “Curtis Givens is a skilled and confident lead guard,” On3’s Jamie Shaw said on his scouting report in the winter of 2023.
“He has smooth three-point range that extends well beyond the arc. While he will need to continue developing his explosion, he can get to his spots, off the bounce, in the half-court, and has good floor vision.
"Givens is a modern type guard who can score and facilitate. He should track among the top in his class.”
