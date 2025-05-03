Former LSU Basketball Guard, Arizona State Transfer Reveals Portal Destination
Former LSU Tigers guard Adam Miller is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a recent stop with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
After starting his career with the Illinois Fighting Illini, Miller made the move to Baton Rouge to continue his playing career.
Prior to his first season with the Tigers, Miller suffered a torn ACL in his knee, but elected to stick around with the program despite a coaching change between Will Wade and Matt McMahon in Baton Rouge.
Miller averaged 11.5 points a night for the Tigers during his lone season suiting up for the program.
Following one season of playing with LSU and two years total in Baton Rouge, Miller made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The former four-star guard made the move to Arizona State to suit up for the Sun Devils.
Now, Miller has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a new destination confirmed. He's heading to join Mark Few and Gonzaga for the 2025-26 season.
"Gonzaga will be the fourth school for Miller, an Illinois native who has scored 1,206 points in 117 games for Arizona State, LSU and Illinois. He has one year of eligibility left," according to ESPN.
"Miller started all 30 games for Arizona State last season, averaging 9.8 points and shooting 42.9% from 3-point range."
Now, he'll wrap up his playing career with Gonzaga following an impressive college stint with multiple programs across his impressive career.
