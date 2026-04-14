LSU WBB's Flau'jae Johnson Traded in Stunning Move, Rookie Contract Details Revealed

LSU Tigers Women's Basketball guard Flau'jae Johnson is Seattle bound after being traded to the Storm on Monday night at the WNBA Draft.

The All-American guard was selected by the Golden State Valkyries with the No. 8 overall pick prior to being traded just minutes later to the Seattle Storm in a significant deal.

The Peach State native is fresh off of an incredible four-year career with LSU, which has become rare in the transfer portal era.

Johnson played and started in all 35 games the Tigers played across the 2025-26 season and was LSU’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest - scoring in double digits 27 times including nine outings with 20-plus points.

The iconic LSU Tiger finished her career as one of 14 active players in the 2025-26 season to have 2,000-plus points while in college.

For her efforts, she earned a spot on the Third Team for All-America lists published by the Associated Press and USBWA and was a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

BREAKING: #LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson is Golden State bound after being selected by the Valkyries in the 2026 WNBA Draft.



Johnson’s iconic career in Baton Rouge:

- National Champion

- 1st Team All-SEC

- All-American

- SEC Freshman of the Year



Now, add Top-10 pick to the résumé. pic.twitter.com/4Qf699MO06 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 13, 2026

Johnson inked a mega rookie contract with the Seattle Storm after inking a four-year deal worth just under $1.4 million.

The LSU Tigers star will make $309,622 during her rookie season out West, per Front Office Sports. By the time year No. 4 begins, Johnson will make $400,255 in the final season of her deal.

The newly agreed upon Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the WNBA and WNBAPA has players making significantly more money with Johnson now set to reap the benefits of it.

"I think I've expressed it numerous times what Flau'Jae has meant to our program, so I would be repeating all the things I've said before," Mulkey said this past season.

"She was the first McDonald's we signed at LSU before we ever won a championship. She got a championship her freshman year. She was Freshman of the Year in the SEC. She has two careers that she's doing every day of her life. Wakes up at 5:00. She spent four years at the same institution. The list goes on.

"So, much appreciation to her for being who she is. She has a joyous spirit about her. And she helped us win many ball games. And she also won a championship."

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