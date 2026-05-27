Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sabrina Ionescu, Dream-Lynx, Marina Mabrey)

A loaded WNBA slate is set for Wednesday, May 27, as 10 of the 15 teams are in action, starting with two WNBA Finals contenders in the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.

Both of those teams have gotten off to slow starts in 2026, but they’ll look to turn things around on Monday with Sabrina Ionescu (ankle) back in action for New York.

There are a bunch of exciting matchups in the W to bet on, I’m eyeing five plays on Wednesday night, including a prop bet for Ionescu in her second game back in the lineup.

May 27’s WNBA Games

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty

Toronto Tempo vs. Chicago Sky

Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx

Connecticut Sun vs. Portland Fire

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

In addition to the Ionescu prop, there are three sides – one spread and two moneylines – that are worth taking, as there are a couple of teams that I believe are undervalued at home.

Here’s a breakdown of each bet and the latest odds for May 27!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 19-12 (+3.85 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 194-177-2 (+6.75 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sabrina Ionescu 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-165)

Marina Mabrey UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+108)

Minnesota Lynx +2.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream

Portland Fire Moneyline (-180) vs. Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics Moneyline (-148) vs. Seattle Storm

Sabrina Ionescu 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-165)

Sabrina Ionescu has only played in one game in the 2026 season, shooting 4-for-15 from the field against the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

The star guard still finished with 11 points, five rebounds and seven dimes, nearly hitting this prop in just over 30 minutes of action. So, with a better shooting night, I expect Ionescu to be in play to finish with 25 or more points, rebounds and assists against Phoenix.

The Mercury are just 10th in the WNBA in defensive rating and are 14th in opponent 3s made per game, which should help Ionescu get to the bread and better of her offensive attack. The star guard averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game last season, so she’s more than capable of clearing this line in her second game of 2026.

Marina Mabrey UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+108)

Marina Mabrey has been up and down for the Toronto Tempo in the 2026 season, scoring 26 or more points three times while also posting a seven and a three-point game.

So, I don’t mind fading her against one of the best defensive teams in the league in Chicago.

Mabrey is shooting 35.0 percent from 3 on over eight attempts per game this season, but she’s made less than three 3-pointers in three of seven games. Chicago ranks fifth in the W in defensive rating and fourth in 3-pointers allowed per game (7.0) this season.

The Sky are also third in opponent 3-point percentage (31.1 percent).

Mabrey is going to take a ton of 3s, but she’s had some really off nights (0-for-8 against Minnesota, 1-for-6 against the Los Angeles Sparks) already this season. I wouldn't be shocked if she comes up short against this Sky defense.

Minnesota Lynx +2.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream

The Minnesota Lynx have covered the spread in five of their six games in the 2026 season, and I think they’re a little undervalued at home against Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Dream did win by one in the first meeting between these teams, but Atlanta hasn’t won by a wide margin in most games (wins by one, five, two and 17) so far this season. The only double-digit win for the Dream was against the Dallas Wings (at home).

The Lynx actually have a better net rating (plus-6.9) than the Dream (plus-5.4) this season, and Atlanta is just 3-2 against the spread despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The absence of Napheesa Collier is a limit to Minnesota’s ceiling, but this team has a lot of savvy veterans – and a star rookie in Olivia Miles – that make it a title contender this season once Collier returns.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Lynx win at home, so I’ll gladly take the points in this matchup. Minnesota has outscored its opponents by 38 points over the last two games.

Portland Fire Moneyline (-180) vs. Connecticut Sun

The Portland Fire picked up an impressive win over the New York Liberty in their last game, and I’m buying them at home on Wednesday night.

Portland is a 5.5-point favorite, yet oddsmakers have it set at -180 on the moneyline, a pretty favorable price against a one-win Connecticut team.

While the Fire haven’t posted an elite net rating (12th in the W) they do have two wins over New York, one over Toronto and one-point win over this Sun team.

Connecticut is not only 1-7 straight up, but it has the worst net rating (minus-18.0) in the WNBA by nearly 10 points per 100 possessions. The Sun also rank last in offensive rating and second-to-last in defensive rating this season.

I think Portland is a better team, and I’ll take it to win at home, where it is 2-2 so far in 2026.

Washington Mystics Moneyline (-148) vs. Seattle Storm

The Mystics and Storm have two of the worst offenses in the WNBA this season (14th and 13th in offensive rating), yet Seattle dropped 97 points in a win over Washington on Sunday.

Despite that, I’m eyeing the Mystics to win the rematch on Wednesday night.

Seattle is 3-4 this season, but its wins have come against the Connecticut Sun (twice) and Washington, allowing it to get to an even 0.0 net rating this season. CT only has one win (ironically against Seattle) this season while the Mystics have gone 3-2 against the spread with wins over Toronto and Indiana.

This young Mystics team has struggled with turnovers (14th in the W), but it does rank in the top eight in the league in effective field goal percentage. The offensive ceiling should be higher than Seattle’s, which I believe has some inflated numbers from playing three of seven games against the worst team in the league.

I’ll take a shot on Washington to win the second meeting between these teams in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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